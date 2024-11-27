Shocking Wendy Williams Lawsuit: Guardian Accused of 'Isolating' Tormented Star and 'Failing to Protect Her'

Attorneys for Lifetime accuse Morrissey of "inhibiting and interfering with the exercise of free speech rights regarding an issue of public concern by [Lifetime]". They also claim the star's guardian wanted to stop the series from airing, which they said captured "a raw, honest, and unfiltered window into the life of [Williams], a well-known public figure, after she was placed under guardianship".

The network claims the documentary showed how the guardianship put in place to guard the former talk show star's interests instead "isolated her from her family, left her largely alone and unattended in her apartment, exacerbated her self-destructive behavior and mental decline, and failed to prevent her use and/or abuse of alcohol".

They further argued Morrissey wanted to stop the series from airing because it made her look bad.