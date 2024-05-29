Mel B's Ex Stephen Belafonte Files Explosive $5 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Spice Girls Singer After 'Long-Brewing Harassment'
Mel B's ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, claimed the former Spice Girls singer has been on a mission to "destroy his reputation" long after the couple's bitter split.
The film producer is ready to face off with his former flame in court, filing a $5 million defamation lawsuit in Florida court on Wednesday with no plans to settle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He and his ex, whose real name is Melanie Brown, were married from 2007 to 2017 and share one child together.
Belafonte claimed the chart-topping performer has "engaged in a deliberate and wide-ranging campaign to cause him severe emotional distress" in the docs submitted on her 49th birthday, which were first reported on by Page Six.
He claimed she began her "long-brewing harassment" campaign in 2017 with domestic violence claims, which she "dismissed" before his day in court.
"Nevertheless, the damage had been done. As a result of Ms. Brown's false allegations of rape, illegal gun possession, sex trafficking, production of illegal pornography, domestic battery and child endangerment, Mr. Belafonte [temporarily] lost access to his home and children," his lawyer stated.
Belafonte noted that he maintained primary custody of their 12-year-old daughter, Madison, since 2019 despite her explosive claims.
He alleged that Mel B is an absentee parent for the most part, claiming she visited their child "only once" in the past four years even when she had work gigs based in the U.S.
Belafonte claimed their marriage was plagued with issues due to her "serious substance abuse problem." Things only got worse when he was accused of impregnating their nanny.
The America's Got Talent judge who is now engaged to hairstylist Rory McPhee took out a restraining order against both Belafonte and the nanny, but ultimately withdrew her filing.
As part of this new lawsuit, Belafonte provided alleged text messages exchanged between Brown and her former Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell, in which she expressed disinterest in charity work despite "enriching herself" through philanthropy.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Mel B for comment.
Looking forward, Belafonte wants a gag order placed on Brown to prevent her from making any further disparaging remarks plus $5 million in compensatory damages, punitive damages, and a trial by jury.
His plans are to split any earnings he wins from the lawsuit with an abuse program for women.