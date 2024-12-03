Apple Martin's Billionaire Heiress 'Mean Girls Victim' Peyton Spaht Reveals What REALLY Happened When Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter 'Robbed Spotlight' From Her at Paris 'Nepo Baby' Ball
Billionaire heiress Peyton Spaht has finally revealed what really went down with Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin at the "nepo baby" ball in Paris.
Despite it seeming as if Spaht – the inheritor of a San Francisco fortune – tried to "steal the attention" from Martin at the Saturday event, RadarOnline.com can reveal there is no bad blood between the two.
Spaht attended the Le Bal des Débutantes at the Shangri-La in Paris with Martin, an exclusive event for young women from prominent families.
The two made headlines when Spaht, a red-haired high school student, reportedly drew focus away from the 20-year-old daughter of Paltrow and Chris Martin.
Hello! Magazine posted a photo of the ladies posing on a grand staircase in their stunning ball gowns and tiaras, and fans on Instagram flooded the comments to rave over their appearances.
Many praised Martin in her strapless blue Valentino Haute Couture gown, which was said to have taken 750 hours to create – featuring layers of playful silk plissé chiffon and a black oversized bow, according to Vogue.
However, most of the compliments were directed at the striking redhead standing beside her— which was Spaht.
One person wrote: "The beautiful red head's dress is stunning!"
Coincidentally, Spaht was the only debutante not featured in the Hello! Magazine article.
Luckily, a new upload from Spaht has revealed what actually happened that night in Paris, showing there's no tension or animosity between her and Martin.
In a TikTok post, the redhead gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the evening, including several moments where she and Martin posed together.
One even showed them leaning into the camera together while making kissy faces.
In another clip shared by Spaht, Martin joined fellow debutante Lucia Ponti, Sophia Loren's granddaughter, as they danced and threw their arms in the air.
Spaht wore a Dolce & Gabbana velvet strapless gown with a painted design to the ball, accompanied by Constantin d’Orléans, son of Duke Charles-Louis d’Orléans.
She is the founder of EWG:HS, an organization focused on fostering student leaders for a safer, healthier world.
Spaht hails from one of San Francisco's wealthiest families, with her father, Holden, worth $3.7 billion as the managing partner of Thoma Bravo, a major private equity firm.
He also chairs her school’s board, and her mother, Claire, is an artist and philanthropist.
As for Martin, both of her famous parents attended the ball in support of their daughter, who's currently studying at Vanderbilt University.
A video from the exclusive event captured a heartwarming moment between Martin and her dad as they danced in a beautifully decorated ballroom, illuminated by warm lighting and featuring black hats with feathers hanging from the ceiling.
Apollonie 'Poppy' Halard, the daughter of Vogue contributor Miranda Brooks and architect Bastien Halard, was also a featured debutante – opting for an ivory Schiaparelli gown complete with a dramatic black train.
Other notable attendees included HRH Princess Eugenia de Borbon Vargas, Countess Alienor Loppin de Montmort, Ella Yam, Panday, Sofia Yadigaroglu, Oona Finch, Isabel Quirot de Poligny, Cornelia Manou, Sienna Galliennem and Mina Muniz Tschape.
While the event was previously described as "the Met Gala for teenagers", it also serves as a charity function.
This year, Le Bal supported two causes – the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in the U.S. and the "ARCFA" or Association of Cardiology Research from Fetus to Adult, which serves to improve the quality of care for children with heart defects at Necker-Enfants Malades.
The inaugural ball, first held in 1958 at the Palace of Versailles, introduced 20 to 25 women to society.
After its revival in 1992, the event has embraced a modern focus on self-expression, individualism, and haute couture designs.
