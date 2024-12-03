Inside the Very Extravagant 'Nepo Baby' Débutante Ball Attended by Apple Martin, Sophia Loren's Granddaughter and French Nobility Heirs
Nepo babies showed out at the lavish Le Bal de Débutantes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, along with Sophia Loren's granddaughter and French nobility heiresses, were among the select few to be honored at the famous event in Paris, France.
Dripping in haute couture and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, the ladies made their "debut" to society at the star-studded affair on Saturday, November 30, at the Shangri-La Hotel.
Apple, 20, donned a Cinderella blue strapless Valentino gown – which was said to take 750 hours to create – featuring layers of playful silk plissé chiffon and a black oversized bow, according to Vogue.
Both Paltrow, 52, and Martin, 47, attended in support of their daughter, who's currently studying at Vanderbilt University.
A video taken from inside the invite-only event captured a sweet moment between Apple and Martin as they danced in the exquisitely decorated ballroom, which glowed in subtle warm lighting while black hats adorned with whimsical feathers hung delicately from the ceiling.
Loren's granddaughter, Lucia Sofia Ponti, was also among the Le Bal de Débutantes 2024 class.
Ponti opted for an Armani gown to pay homage to the legendary Italian actress, which she accessorized with a diamond and emerald choker necklace.
Apollonie 'Poppy' Halard, the daughter of Vogue contributor Miranda Brooks and architect Bastien Halard, was also a featured debutante. She wore an ivory Schiaparelli gown complete with a dramatic black train.
Other notable attendees included HRH Princess Eugenia de Borbon Vargas, Countess Alienor Loppin de Montmort, Ella Yam, Peyton Spaht, Rysa Panday, Sofia Yadigaroglu, Oona Finch, Isabel Quirot de Poligny, Cornelia Manou, Sienna Galliennem and Mina Muniz Tschape.
- Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Relationship 'on the Rocks' as Couple Spend Huge Amounts of Time Apart
- Superstitious Chris Martin 'Tortured by Fear He'll Die on the Road Like Buddy Holly' — And 'That Is Why He Has Ritual of Kissing Tarmac Before Flights'
- How Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Empire is 'Crumbling': Staff Lay-Offs, Flatlining Sales, Takeover Bid Rumors — and a World 'Sick of Silly Wellness'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Prior to the start of the event, the debutantes posed for photos on the balcony of the Shangri-La Hotel with the Eiffel Tower serving as an iconic backdrop for the shots.
Others struck poses on a grand staircase while wearing tiaras provided by V Muse.
While the event has been described as "the Met Gala for teenagers" by last year's attendee and TikTok star Lara Cosima von Donnersmark, the event also serves as a charity function.
This year, Le Bal supported two causes – the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in the U.S. and the "ARCFA" or Association of Cardiology Research from Fetus to Adult, which serves to improve the quality of care for children with heart defects at Necker-Enfants Malades.
The inaugural ball was first held in 1958 at the Palace of Versailles, where it introduced 20 to 25 women to society.
After restarting in 1992, the ball has been re-envisioned with a modern approach, placing importance on self-expression and individualism – and of course, haute couture designs.
Past attendees include Phil Collin's daughter Lily Collins in 2007; Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis in 2008 and 2011, respectively; Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter Ava and Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey in 2017.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.