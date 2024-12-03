Inside the Very Extravagant 'Nepo Baby' Débutante Ball Attended by Apple Martin, Sophia Loren's Granddaughter and French Nobility Heirs

Nepo babies showed out at the lavish Le Bal de Débutantes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, along with Sophia Loren's granddaughter and French nobility heiresses, were among the select few to be honored at the famous event in Paris, France.

Dripping in haute couture and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, the ladies made their "debut" to society at the star-studded affair on Saturday, November 30, at the Shangri-La Hotel.