'Full House' Star Lori Loughlin 'Sending Jailbird Hubby Mossimo Giannulli Mad' With New Role in Cop Drama 'On Call'

The couple was accused of paying a fixer half a million dollars to secure their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, admission to the University of Southern California. While Loughlin did two months behind bars — Giannulli did five — and received plenty of backlash from angry fans, the heat has finally cooled off as she's making a mark on TV again thanks to Dick Wolf.

Wolf, who is best known for his Law & Order franchise, has reeled in Loughlin for his new Prime show, which is set to debut in January 2025.

A source said: "Lori is beside herself with excitement getting on a Dick Wolf show — practically everything he touches turns to gold."