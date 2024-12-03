'Full House' Star Lori Loughlin 'Sending Jailbird Hubby Mossimo Giannulli Mad' With New Role in Cop Drama 'On Call'
Lori Loughlin is making a TV comeback — and her husband Mossimo Giannulli — is said to be fuming at her new opportunities.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Full House star will be returning to the small screen in the police drama On Call, just five years after the actress and her husband were convicted of bribery and fraud charges.
The couple was accused of paying a fixer half a million dollars to secure their daughters, Olivia and Isabella, admission to the University of Southern California. While Loughlin did two months behind bars — Giannulli did five — and received plenty of backlash from angry fans, the heat has finally cooled off as she's making a mark on TV again thanks to Dick Wolf.
Wolf, who is best known for his Law & Order franchise, has reeled in Loughlin for his new Prime show, which is set to debut in January 2025.
A source said: "Lori is beside herself with excitement getting on a Dick Wolf show — practically everything he touches turns to gold."
The inside continued: "And even more, it's a new turn for her as an actress since she's always done family-oriented stuff like Full House and Hallmark Channel. It's a whole new world for her."
Not everyone is happy with Loughlin's success, especially her husband who has watched his career hit a complete roadblock.
The insider spilled: "A lot of their friends really believed that going through this scandal would have drawn Lori and Mossimo closer together, [but] they have argued a lot [sine being released from prison]."
The source also revealed: "Lori isn't going to let Mossimo's jealously slow her down. She wants to get him on board with her comeback or she may leave him behind."
According to a Loughlin rep, any rumors of fighting between the couple are "outrageous".
A previous source said: "Lori's not the sour character she was in the past. She's cleaned up her act and is a nicer person — and that's been noticed in Hollywood.
"Doors are opening for her again, but the same can't be said for Mossimo."
A insider said Giannulli's not being given any offers at all is not for a lack of trying, as the fashion designer has tried to launch business deals, but "nothing is taking off — and he's taking it out on Lori".
Loughlin and Giannulli tied the knot in 1997, and they share two kids. The TV star was previously married to Michael R. Burns from 1989 to 1996.
Nine months following her release from behind bars, the actress was able to secure her next gig, When Hope Calls, a spinoff of her former series.
Loughlin revived her role as Abigail Stanton from the popular Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, which she starred in until season 6 when she was let go over the college admission scandal.
