Why Henry Winkler Barred Daughter Zoe, 44, From Starring in Show with Kim Kardashian: 'Only For Your Protection!'

Henry Winkler put his foot down when it came to daughter Zoe joining childhood friend Kim Kardashian on reality TV.

RadarOnline.com can reveal despite Winkler's career in entertainment, the Happy Days star wanted his daughter to stay far away from his industry for her "protection".

Winkler, 79, candidly shared his reasons for wanting his daughter to not follow in his Hollywood footsteps during a recent appearance on his daughter's podcast – What in the Winkler?! – which she hosts with her mom, Stacey, who has been married to the actor since 1978.