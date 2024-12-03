Your tip
'Lonely Sadsack' Ben Affleck 'Begging Ex Jennifer Garner to Set Him Up With Women' As He Faces Brutal Divorce Battle With Jennifer Lopez

Composite photo of Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Garner is helping her ex Affleck find love after his failed married to Lopez.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 7:08 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck has asked his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for help landing a lover, as the Batman star is ready for a new sidekick.

The Justice League actor is counting on his ex to track down a perfect match, RadarOnline.com can reveal, amid his messy divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

ben afflecks cancellation fear actor lays bare terror hes one errant remark away from being dumped by hollywood as j lo flashes flesh at wicked premiere
Source: MEGA

Affleck has turned to ex Garner for help with his love life.

Affleck, 52, is still working out the details of his divorce, but that's not stopping him from looking for his next relationship. And who better to help him than former flame Garner.

An insider explained: "He’s ready for something real, and he feels like Jennifer is great at cutting through the BS and sniffing out genuine people."

Affleck and Garner, 52, were married from 2005 to 2018. They share three children together — Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12.

ben affleck beg ex jennifer garner divorce jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

The former couple were married from 2005 to 2018.

After their split, the two remained close, with Garner even helping the Good Will Hunting star in his battle with alcohol.

Now sober and single, Affleck is ready to mingle.

The insider told Globe Magazine the Oscar-winner is: "On the hunt for someone grounded and mature. He’s had enough of the Hollywood divas and gold diggers."

ben affleck set to reunite with ex jennifer garner
Source: MEGA

The two have remained close after their divorce.

It's not clear if that includes his 55-year-old estranged wife

Affleck and Lopez were married for two years, before the Marry Me actress filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, coincidentally on their second wedding anniversary.

Since then, Affleck has started a total mind and body makeover. And according to the insider, Garner is on board with this new Affleck.

"She wants to see Ben happy, and loves that she’ll get to have a say because whoever he dates is going to be around her kids," the source said.

ben affleck continuing relentless mission
Source: MEGA

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in the middle of a divorce

A happy Affleck also means a happy Garner.

The insider added: "Ben is very needy, and Jennifer can never say no to him. If he’s got a healthy relationship, it’s going to make her life a whole lot easier."

ennifer lopez seething ex husband ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Affleck is ready to move on from Lopez following their relationship.

Affleck and Garner showed the two are still big parts of each other's lives, and teamed up with the Midnight Mission to help feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals in downtown Los Angeles on Thanksgiving.

Another source revealed the two then shared a holiday dinner with their kids.

The insider claimed: "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her."

One box any new lover must check is a sobering one. In 2001, the Gone Girl actor completed his 30-day rehab program in Malibu, Calif., following his years-long struggles with alcoholism.

The insider divulged: "He’s very clear that he wants a woman who is sober, like him, so they’ll be on the same page when it comes to partying."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

