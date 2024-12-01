Ben Affleck 'Felt Blessed' to Reunite With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner and Their 3 Kids for Cozy Thanksgiving: 'He Can Just Be Himself'
Ben Affleck felt "blessed" after spending Thanksgiving with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three kids.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Batman v Superman star, who is currently going through a divorce from Jennifer Lopez, shared a heartwarming moment with Garner during a philanthropic event they attended on Thanksgiving Day.
Affleck and Garner teamed up with the Midnight Mission to help feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals in downtown Los Angeles, showcasing their commitment to giving back to the community.
A source claimed the former couple later enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner together with their kids: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
Despite their divorce in 2015 after ten years of marriage, an insider claimed: "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her."
The source added: "Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she's the mother of his kids."
Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years, from 2005 to 2015, but have remained amicable while co-parenting their kids.
Affleck and Garner’s Thanksgiving reunion comes three months after Lopez filed for divorce from the Justice League actor.
The pop star filed on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony, which they held after eloping in Las Vegas in July 2022.
- Ben Affleck & Ex-Wife Jen Garner Back Together For Daughter's Graduation Hours After Family Dinner With Jennifer Lopez
- Jen Garner Braces For 'Inevitable End' Of Ex Ben Affleck's Marriage To Jennifer Lopez, Sources Claim
- Ben Affleck 'Continuing Relentless Mission to Suck Up to Jilted Ex Jennifer Lopez' as He's 'Petrified' She'll Fleece Him For $150M Fortune in Divorce
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to the situation revealed that Affleck is committed to handling the divorce respectfully to avoid any negative impact on their upcoming film.
The insider claimed: "Ben wants Unstoppable to be a major hit, and for J.Lo to receive as many accolades as she deserves for it.
"Ben doesn't want their relationship ruining any buzz for the movie and her performance. He wants it to stand on its own. He knows that he is going to be asked about Jen during media appearances. He is adamant about keeping it very civil."
The insider added: "He truly believes she killed it. Ben is a filmmaker, and an Oscar winner himself, he knows what works, and he always thought JLo would be incredible."
Garner has been a rock for Affleck during his divorce from Lopez, but the Electra actress's boyfriend, John Miller, is reportedly growing impatient with her flood of support for her ex.
A source claimed the 46-year-old businessman has felt uneasy about his girlfriend "running to Ben's side" since the actor's split from J Lo.
They said: "John's argument is that Ben's an adult and should figure it out without impinging on their life."