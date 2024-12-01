Ben Affleck 'Felt Blessed' to Reunite With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner and Their 3 Kids for Cozy Thanksgiving: 'He Can Just Be Himself'

Affleck and Garner teamed up with the Midnight Mission to help feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals in downtown Los Angeles, showcasing their commitment to giving back to the community.

A source claimed the former couple later enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner together with their kids: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Despite their divorce in 2015 after ten years of marriage, an insider claimed: "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her."

The source added: "Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she's the mother of his kids."