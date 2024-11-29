'Diddy' on 'Hunger Strike' at Thanksgiving — 'He Barely Touched a Thing… He Thinks His Grub is Poisoned!'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs barely touched his Thanksgiving meal in prison because he believes someone may try to "poison" him.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul is refusing to eat while he stays at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his sex trafficking and racketeering trial.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Diddy picked over his food like a huffy child and barely touched a thing.
"He is virtually on hunger strike now as he's been saying he thinks his food is poisoned.
"He's in a really dangerous place after getting all his bail applications refused and spending Thanksgiving behind bars instead of partying really hurt."
Larry Levine, who previously served his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center, said he has a "source" with knowledge of Diddy's situation on the inside.
During a recent interview on NewsNation, Levine said: "Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies.
"If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, and this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money.
"He's really, really paranoid. He's really, really scared. Doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe."
- Diddy's Jail Nightmare: Disgraced Rapper, 54, Confesses Prison Food is the 'Roughest Part' of Being Caged Ahead of Sex Abuse Trial
- Caged 'Sex Predator' Sean 'Diddy' Is 'Worshipped' Like a God By Fellow Jail Inmates — Who are 'Fighting to Make His Bed Every Morning'
- Desperate Diddy Appeals $50Million Bail Denial in Third Attempt at Freedom From Brutal Brooklyn Jail
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Diddy is reportedly having difficulty adjusting to life behind bars after being denied bail for a third time.
Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, recently spoke to reporters about the menu at the New York prison where his client is being held, which is much different from the Michelin-star dining the A-lister is used to.
Agnifilo said: "I think the food's probably the roughest part of it (for him)."
It's been reported that jail inmates begin their days at 6:00 am with cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake.
Lunch follows at 11:00 am with the options of hamburgers, baked fish, or beef tacos, with scrambled eggs and biscuits on the weekends.
Dinner is at 4:00 pm, where there's a choice between chicken fajitas, pasta, roast beef, and vegetarian plates like lentils, tofu, and baked beans.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by several potential victims over the past few months.
Recently, the disgraced rapper was hit with seven new abuse claims made by four men and three women since being arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering.
A young aspiring artist said he was making small talk with Combs when he attended a 2022 party in a Manhattan hotel penthouse when he was 17.
Identifying himself as John Doe, he claimed Diddy drugged him with a drink he handed him when he arrived.
In response to the new lawsuits, Combs' lawyers referred to a statement addressing earlier lawsuits.
They said: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.
"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.