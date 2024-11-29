'Diddy' on 'Hunger Strike' at Thanksgiving — 'He Barely Touched a Thing… He Thinks His Grub is Poisoned!'

Larry Levine, who previously served his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center, said he has a "source" with knowledge of Diddy's situation on the inside.

During a recent interview on NewsNation, Levine said: "Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies.

"If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, and this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money.

"He's really, really paranoid. He's really, really scared. Doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe."