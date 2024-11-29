EXCLUSIVE: 'Woody, Who?' Mia Farrow Scrubs All Mention of Director Ex From Bio of Play Spotlighting Her 40-Year Career — 'She'll NEVER Forgive Him for Marrying Adopted Daughter!'
Hollywood great Mia Farrow has set tongues wagging in New York's theaterland by erasing all mention of ex-lover Woody Allen from her stellar 40-year career.
She will never forgive the 88-year-old scandal-hit director for how he blew her family apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Farrow, 79, has claimed that the Oscar winner abused their adopted daughter Dylan when she was seven years old.
He has always denied the accusation, which was investigated at the time but led to no criminal charges.
Allen said his daughter was coached by her mother to say he abused her after she discovered he was having an affair with another of her adoptive children, Soon-Yi Previn, 35 years his junior.
He married Previn in 1997 and bitter Farrow has never recovered from the furore.
Farrow has scrubbed any mention of ex-boyfriend Allen from her official bio for her smash hit Broadway play, The Roommate.
She was the star of such iconic Allen films as Hannah and Her Sisters and The Purple Rose of Cairo and spotlights her dazzling 40-film career without a single nod to the director
"This was no accident," reveals a source close to the production. "Mia has really wanted to focus on her new work, not on her complicated past with Allen. Mia has taken her power back!
"Allen really threw a hand grenade under her life and that of her family by embarking on an affair with Soon-Yi. She has never forgiven him and never will, so why should she credit him for the movies he cast her in? The pain runs very deeply indeed and will never be erased.
"For Mia, it is a case of 'Woody who?' She could never come to even write is name down as a positive influence on her career even if she thought that was the case."
The vengeful star tells theater-goers: "Farrow made her stage debut in 1963 in an off-Broadway production of The Importance of Being Earnest, following that with her first screen appearance in the TV series, Peyton Place.
"A few years later, her performance in Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby in 1968 received glowing reviews. Following that, she moved to England where she raised her family and became the first American actress to join the Royal Shakespeare Company.
"In 1980 she returned to New York for a year-long run on Broadway in Bernard Slade’s Romantic Comedy. Farrow has appeared in over 40 films throughout her career including the classics The Great Gatsby and Death on the Nile. Recently, she joined the Ryan Murphy universe starring in The Watcher for Netflix.
"Farrow was born in Los Angeles to director John Farrow and actress Maureen O’Sullivan. In 1997, she published her New York Times best-selling memoir What Falls Away.
"In 2008, she was selected by Time Magazine as one of the most influential people in the world. She is well known as an activist working with the United Nations Children’s Fund and UNICEF."
