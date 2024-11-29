EXCLUSIVE: 'Woody, Who?' Mia Farrow Scrubs All Mention of Director Ex From Bio of Play Spotlighting Her 40-Year Career — 'She'll NEVER Forgive Him for Marrying Adopted Daughter!'

Hollywood great Mia Farrow has set tongues wagging in New York's theaterland by erasing all mention of ex-lover Woody Allen from her stellar 40-year career.

She will never forgive the 88-year-old scandal-hit director for how he blew her family apart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Farrow, 79, has claimed that the Oscar winner abused their adopted daughter Dylan when she was seven years old.

He has always denied the accusation, which was investigated at the time but led to no criminal charges.