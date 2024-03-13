Untold Story: Polanski and 15-Year-Old Girl Toured Europe Together a Year Before His Conviction in U.S.

"It took me a really long time to decide to file this suit against Mr. Polanski, but I finally did make that decision," she said. "I want to file it to obtain justice and accountability."

Meanwhile, Polanski is also dealing with a separate unresolved criminal sexual assault case in Los Angeles after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse and then jetting out of America before his sentencing in 1978. He fled to Europe, where he has remained since.

Polanski is the former husband of Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of the Manson family.