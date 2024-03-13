Untold Story: Polanski and 15-Year-Old Girl Toured Europe Together a Year Before His Conviction in U.S.
Director Roman Polanski has long been accused of disturbing behavior and allegedly whisked around a 15-year-old girl in Europe one year before his conviction in the U.S., RadarOnline.com can report.
The scandal-plagued pubic figure is currently facing a civil trial in the U.S. after being hit with a lawsuit from a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her back in 1973 when she was under 18.
"It took me a really long time to decide to file this suit against Mr. Polanski, but I finally did make that decision," she said. "I want to file it to obtain justice and accountability."
Meanwhile, Polanski is also dealing with a separate unresolved criminal sexual assault case in Los Angeles after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful sexual intercourse and then jetting out of America before his sentencing in 1978. He fled to Europe, where he has remained since.
Polanski is the former husband of Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of the Manson family.
RadarOnline.com has learned that he made headlines years ago when it was revealed that he showered his attention on 15-year-old German beauty Nastassja Kinski.
They ventured to the Seychelles Islands in the Indian Ocean, then he escorted her around Paris and London in addition to Los Angeles, where he introduced her to film stars.
"Roman became my good friend very soon after our first meeting," recalled Kinski, who claimed he spared no expense to woo her. "I know people will find that hard to believe, but it is the truth. He's a charming genius with great style and he really knows how to make a person comfortable. We spent three fantastic weeks in the Seychelles," she said.
"We traveled first-class. It was always the best of everything," Kinski shared in hindsight. "There were always flowers waiting, and a small present from Roman — just trinkets, but they meant everything to me."
Polanski confirmed the relationship in a 1994 interview with Diane Sawyer, revealing, "She was young and we had a love affair."
With shocking new allegations coming to light, defense attorney Alexander Rufus-Isaacs stated that Polanski "strenuously denies the allegations made against him in the lawsuit and believes that the proper place to try this case is in the courts."