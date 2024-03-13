Roman Polanski Victim Speaks OUT FOR First Time: 'He Raped Me... That Afternoon I Lost all Innocence'

The first time he photographed her topless, he did not touch her. The second time he picked her up at her divorced mother's house, he made his intentions clear but she was too naive to realize it at the time.

"In the car he asked if I'd had sex and if I knew what quaaludes were," said Geimer, who had only had sex once with her teenage boyfriend. "I didn't want this famous director to think I was unsophisticated. I said I knew what a quaalude was and I exaggerated and told him I had sex twice."

Polanski then drove her to Nicholson's home on Mulholland Drive. Geimer recalled Polanski giving her "four or five glasses" of champagne, "taking pictures as I drank them."