Roman Polanski Victim Speaks OUT FOR First Time: 'He Raped Me... That Afternoon I Lost all Innocence'
The woman who was raped by disgraced director Roman Polanski when she was 13 years old came out of hiding years before the latest allegation against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A shocking report not only revealed the victim's identity but also the lasting impact the sexual assault had on her life.
According to Star magazine, Samantha Geimer* denied Polanski's claim that they had consensual sex and said he gave her a drug and liquor before he forced himself on her and sodomized her.
Polanski — whose wife, Sharon Tate, was murdered by members of the Manson family — pled guilty to having unlawful intercourse with a minor. He fled the U.S. a day before his sentencing.
While Polanski claimed the teenager gave him consent before they had sex at Jack Nicholson's Beverly Hills home, Geimer denied ever doing so. She said Polanski's allegations that she enticed him into Nicholson's hot tub and bedroom were outrageous lies.
Geimer spoke out about the 1977 incident that destroyed her Hollywood dreams, drove her into a severe depression, and made her turn to a world of drug-laced parties.
"I did not lure Roman Polanski into sex," then-33-year-old Geimer told the outlet. "He raped me. In a single afternoon I lost all my innocence, all my ability to trust people."
"But that was just the start of it. I was hounded, persecuted and smeared," the victim added. "I had accused one of the best-known men in Hollywood of forcing himself on me, and when Polanski claimed it was consensual, everyone believed him."
"Polanski's lawyers have made me out over and over again to be this little Lolita who seduced this grown man," Geimer continued. "It has been like being raped all over again."
Geimer claimed Polanski plied her with champagne and the prescription "love drug" quaalude before he raped her. She said actress Anjelica Huston, who was Nicholson's girlfriend at the time, was in the next room. Huston later recalled the evening in police testimony.
Polanski became obsessed with taking pictures of Geimer for a French magazine and led her to believe she had a shot at stardom.
The first time he photographed her topless, he did not touch her. The second time he picked her up at her divorced mother's house, he made his intentions clear but she was too naive to realize it at the time.
"In the car he asked if I'd had sex and if I knew what quaaludes were," said Geimer, who had only had sex once with her teenage boyfriend. "I didn't want this famous director to think I was unsophisticated. I said I knew what a quaalude was and I exaggerated and told him I had sex twice."
Polanski then drove her to Nicholson's home on Mulholland Drive. Geimer recalled Polanski giving her "four or five glasses" of champagne, "taking pictures as I drank them."
"I've seen those pictures now — and you can tell from the look on my face that I was intoxicated. Then Polanski told me to get into the Jacuzzi. I didn't have a bathing suit, so I got in wearing my underwear."
"Then he got in nude and said, 'Come up to this end and take everything off."
The mixture of alcohol and drugs prevented Geimer from fighting off the director, although she said she kept telling him she wanted to go home.
"Then he took me by my shoulders, walked me into a bedroom and started to have intercourse with me. I told him, 'No! No!' I was so frightened, but I thought, If I fight him, God knows what would happen."
*It's unclear if Geimer is the same woman who filed the recent lawsuit against Polanski. But in 1997, Geimer revealed herself to Star and declared she was a victim of the disgraced director.