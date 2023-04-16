Roman Polanski's Victim Claims Being Assaulted At 13-Years-Old Was 'Not A Big Deal'

"People pretend to act in the name of justice, or because they support me, but it’s the antithesis of what I want and of all I say that I want," she added.

Going on to slam the media and others today who call her a victim, Geimer stated that if there had been a "good year" to speak out about Polanski's mistreatment, it would have been in 1977 when "everyone was attacking" her and her family over the rape accusations.

"No one came to stand by my side and say: ‘Hey, you know what? I think she’s telling the truth because something similar happened to me,'" she continued. "It’s not like the story was private, it was in newspapers around the world! But no, no one, not one of the women who, today, claim to have had a problem with Roman, took the trouble to contact me."