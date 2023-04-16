Roman Polanski's Victim Claims Being Assaulted At 13-Years-Old Was 'Not A Big Deal'
Samantha Geimer was drugged and sexually assaulted by Rosemary's Baby director Roman Polanski in 1977 when she was only 13-years-old.
Nearly 50 years later, the former actress is speaking out about the experience and subsequent attention she received, claiming it was "never a big problem for her."
While being interviewed by Polanski's wife, 56-year-old Emmanuelle Seigner, Geimer insisted she hadn't realized at the time that it was unlawful for the filmmaker to give her Quaaludes and alcohol at a photoshoot before raping her, further clarifying: "I was fine, I'm still fine."
"I didn’t even know it was illegal, that someone could be arrested for it," she explained. "The fact that we’ve made this [a big deal] weighs on me terribly. To have to constantly repeat that it wasn’t a big deal, it’s a terrible burden."
Geimer, who started modeling as a young teenager, said that all of the models "slept with the photographers" in the 1970s, but defended the practice on the grounds that "sex was something normal, a natural aspect of life."
"There wasn’t all this drama, all this darkness surrounding sex."
"People pretend to act in the name of justice, or because they support me, but it’s the antithesis of what I want and of all I say that I want," she added.
Going on to slam the media and others today who call her a victim, Geimer stated that if there had been a "good year" to speak out about Polanski's mistreatment, it would have been in 1977 when "everyone was attacking" her and her family over the rape accusations.
"No one came to stand by my side and say: ‘Hey, you know what? I think she’s telling the truth because something similar happened to me,'" she continued. "It’s not like the story was private, it was in newspapers around the world! But no, no one, not one of the women who, today, claim to have had a problem with Roman, took the trouble to contact me."
The director eventually served a mere 42 days behind bars after taking a plea bargain, resulting in a majority of the charges — including rape by use of drugs, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor and sodomy — against him being dropped.
He fled to France prior to his formal sentencing. He is still considered wanted by authorities at 89-years-old, however, Geimer called for the charges to be cleared after so many years.
"Everyone should know by now that Roman has served his sentence," she said. "From my side, nobody wanted him to go to jail, but he did and it was enough. He paid his debt to society. There, end of story."
"He did everything that was asked of him until the situation went berserk he had no other choice but to flee. Anyone who thinks that he deserves to be in prison is wrong. It isn’t the case today and it wasn’t the case yesterday."
