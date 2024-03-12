REVEALED: Anjelica Huston's Bombshell Testimony in Roman Polanski's 1978 Criminal Case
While disgraced director Roman Polanski has been hit with a new child sex abuse lawsuit — nearly 50 years since he fled the U.S. one night before his sentencing hearing for his charges of having unlawful sex with a minor — shocking police testimony from actress Anjelica Huston has resurfaced.
Huston recalled to police what she saw the night then-44-year-old Polanski slept with a 13-year-old girl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Huston's 1977 testimony to police, the actress said she saw the minor soon after the offense was committed, adding the girl "didn't appear to be distressed" at the time.
The Addams Family star told police she saw Polanski and the minor after they came out of a bedroom at Jack Nicholson's Beverly Hills home.
"She was breathing high in her throat when she came out... she seemed sullen, which I thought was a little rude," Huston said of the victim.
The Royal Tenenbaums actress added that the minor appeared "to be one of those kind of little chicks... between any age up to 25."
"You know, she did not look like a 13-year-old scared thing," Huston added. "She seemed quite tall to me... she seemed a pretty well-developed girl. I would not have thought that she was 13."
In March 1977, Polanski was arrested and charged with assaulting the minor. In his statement to police, the disgraced director admitted to giving the victim two glasses of champagne and quaaludes before getting into a jacuzzi together. Polanski confessed to having sex with the girl in an adjoining bedroom and pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor.
In her statement, Huston defended the director's character and said she "did not feel" that Polanski would commit rape.
"I don't feel that about him," the actress told authorities. "I have seen him as a man of compassion, not a man who would forcibly hurt another person."
"He is very opinionated. And he has a strong character, but I don't think he's a bad man... I think he's an unhappy man," Huston added.
The report noted that Huston also agreed to give evidence for the prosecution in Polanski's trial.
As RadarOnline.com reported, powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred announced a new child sexual abuse lawsuit against Polanski on Tuesday.
The latest lawsuit is connected to another alleged Polanski victim, identified only as Robin, who came forward in 2017.