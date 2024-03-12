Disgraced Director Roman Polanski Hit With New Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit, Attorney Gloria Allred Reveals
Powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred announced a new child sex abuse lawsuit against disgraced director Roman Polanski, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come nearly 50 years after Polanski, 90, fled the United States one night before his sentencing hearing for unlawful sex with a minor in 1978, Allred is launched a fresh child sex abuse lawsuit against the accused rapist.
Allred and her client – identified only as Jane Doe – held a press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday to discuss the new lawsuit.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Polanski fled the U.S. in 1978 shortly after he pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a 13-year-old minor.
Although the disgraced director has never returned to the U.S., his victim Samantha Geimer spoke out repeatedly – including just last year – to claim that “what happened with Polanski was never a big problem for [her].”
“Let me be very clear: what happened with Polanski was never a big problem for me,” Geimer said during a 2023 interview with Polanski’s wife, Emmanuelle Seigner. “I didn’t even know it was illegal, that someone could be arrested for it.”
“I was fine, I’m still fine,” she continued. “The fact that we’ve made this thing up weighs on me terribly. To have to constantly repeat that it wasn’t a big deal, it’s a terrible burden.”
Meanwhile, another accuser came forward in 2017 and alleged that Polanski sexually victimized her in 1973 when she was only 16 years old.
Polanski’s other accuser, who was only identified as “Robin,” was represented by Gloria Allred.
The new child sex abuse lawsuit announced on Tuesday is in connection to Robin’s 2017 allegations.
"The day after it happened, I did tell one friend Mr. Polanski had done that to me," Robin said in 2017. "The reason with this exception that I kept it to myself is that I didn't want my father to do something that might cause him to go to prison for the rest of his life."
"Over the years, I've been satisfied that this child molester, Roman Polanski, was publicly known for sexually victimizing a 13-year-old girl," Robin continued. "Recently I saw Samantha Geimer on the news appearing to support Mr. Polanski and saying that he's done everything he needed to do. This infuriated me."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Allred has been at the forefront of holding Polanski accountable for the allegations against him.
She agreed to represent Robin back in 2017 and is now set to represent Robin in the latest child sex abuse lawsuit announced against Polanski on Tuesday.
"Any other defendant who is not rich and famous would be required to be present for a sentencing proceeding on a conviction for a felony committed against a child," Allred charged seven years ago.
A judge has reportedly ruled that the matter will go to a ten-day jury trial set to launch on August 24, 2025.