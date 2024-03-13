Charles Manson Parole Hearings Reveal Shocking Intent to Kill Roman Polanski: Report
During a parole hearing, murder cult leader Charles Manson revealed his desire to be free so he could go to France and "meet up" with Roman Polanski.
At the time, insiders revealed Manson was disgruntled that the disgraced director wasn't home with pregnant wife Sharon Tate when she and her friends were murdered — and he allegedly wanted to finish the job, RadarOnline.com has learned.
At a 1986 parole hearing in San Quentin, Manson was denied bail, but the convict made an ominous statement when he was asked what he would do if he were set free.
"I'd like to go to France because there's someone there I'm upset with," Manson said.
Polanski had been living in France since 1977 when he fled the U.S. one day before his sentencing hearing for unlawful sex with a minor, in which he faced decades behind bars.
Insiders claimed Manson was bitterly disappointed that members of the Manson Family missed Polanski when they brutally murdered Tate and four others at his Los Angeles home in August 1969.
Since then, sources claimed Manson became obsessed with Polanski.
"He wants Polanski dead in the worst possible way," one insider said. "It's almost all he talks about."
"Charles can't stand the way Polanski has been bad-mouthing him in public since 1969. He says nobody can talk that way about him and expect to go on living."
In Polanski's 1984 autobiography, he wrote of the cult leader, "Manson's rage was that of the spurned performer — one who seeks revenge on others for his own lack of talent and recognition."
"Bitterness and frustration were his probable motives for sending a raiding party to what he still thought of as (record producer) Terry Melcher's house: To get his own back on someone who had declined to cut a record of his mediocre compositions."
As RadarOnline.com reported, attorney Gloria Allred announced a new child sexual abuse lawsuit against the exiled director on Tuesday.
The latest lawsuit is connected to an alleged victim, identified only as "Robin," who came forward in 2017 to claim the director sexually victimized her in 1973 when she was 16 years old.
Since the lawsuit was announced, shocking police testimony from actress Anjelica Huston on Polanski's 1977 charges resurfaced.