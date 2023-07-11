Convicted Manson Family Murderer Leslie Van Houten, 73, Released from Prison After Five Decades

The former Manson Family member was charged and convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder for the brutal 1969 deaths of Leno and Rosemary LaBlanca in Los Angeles.

The LaBlancas were killed during a murder spree orchestrated by cult leader Charles Manson and follower Tex Watson. Manson's devoted followers carried out his evil desires over two days, between August 8-10, 1969.

Director Roman Polanski's Benedict Canyon home was the Manson Family's first target.