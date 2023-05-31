Manson Cult Member Leslie Van Houten's Parole Request Reinstated After Judge Claims She's Shown 'Extraordinary Rehabilitative Efforts' Throughout Life Sentence

"Ms. Van Houten continues to lack sufficient insight into the risk factors that led to her violent conduct in the past and the skills to protect against her becoming susceptible to similar pressures in the future," Newsom said in March 2022.

The governor further elaborated that he believed Van Houten had yet to properly explain why she decided to join and subsequently remain in a "violent cult," eventually leading to the brutal slayings of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.