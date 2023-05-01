Roman Polanski Pictured Smiling With Rape Victim Samantha Geimer for First Time in 45 Years: 'He Paid His Debt to Society...End of Story'

Director Roman Polanski was pictured smiling with his victim, Samantha Geimer, for the first time since raping the then-13-year-old more than 40 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come 45 years after Polanski raped Geimer in Los Angeles in 1977, the disgraced director’s wife – Emmanuelle Seigner – posted a photo of Polanski and Geimer together to Instagram on Saturday.