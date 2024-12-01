Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Dangling Fashion Designer Off 17th Floor Balcony in New $10M LA Sexual Battery Suit

According to a complaint filed on November 27 in L.A. Superior Court, Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan, a top fashion designer, claimed she had a terrifying alleged near-death experience on September 26, 2016, after one of the Diddy's infamous "freak off" parties.

Bongolan said she was not involved in the "freak off" before her alleged horror ordeal.

The lawsuit read: "The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety.

"It should be no surprise that is exactly what happened to Ms Bongolan."

The alleged victim said she "refuses to allow this fear to control the rest of her life" and brought the lawsuit to demand Combs take responsibility for his alleged actions.