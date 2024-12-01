Your tip
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Dangling Fashion Designer Off 17th Floor Balcony in New $10M LA Sexual Battery Suit

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a new lawsuit.

By:

Dec. 1 2024

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of dangling a woman off a balcony at a West Coast apartment building, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After being denied bail for a third time in his sex trafficking and racketeering case, the disgraced music mogul has now been hit with a $10 million Los Angeles sexual battery suit.

According to a complaint filed on November 27 in L.A. Superior Court, Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan, a top fashion designer, claimed she had a terrifying alleged near-death experience on September 26, 2016, after one of the Diddy's infamous "freak off" parties.

Bongolan said she was not involved in the "freak off" before her alleged horror ordeal.

The lawsuit read: "The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety.

"It should be no surprise that is exactly what happened to Ms Bongolan."

The alleged victim said she "refuses to allow this fear to control the rest of her life" and brought the lawsuit to demand Combs take responsibility for his alleged actions.

According to the lawsuit, Bongolan and her girlfriend at the time were sleeping in a bedroom in Cassie Ventura's apartment before being woken up by the Show Me Your Soul rapper "violently" banging on the door.

The plaintiff claimed Diddy was drunk after the "freak off" and forced his way into the room.

Bongolan's girlfriend allegedly hid in the bathroom while the plaintiff supposedly retreated to the balcony.

Combs allegedly stormed after her, grabbed her and groped her b------ as she tried to fight him off and tell him to leave.

Combs was also accused of grabbing Bongolan by her armpits and lifting her onto the balcony banister while screaming: "Do you know what the f--- you did?"

The lawsuit read: "He immediately lifted her up higher and higher over the 17th floor balcony of Ms. Ventura's apartment with only Combs' grip keeping her from falling to her death."

Ventura allegedly heard the chaos and came out of her locked bedroom before screaming at the disgraced rapper to stop.

The lawsuit further alleges: "Recognizing the threat of so many witnesses to his assault, (Combs) pulled Ms Bongolan back over the balcony.

"But he did not release her. In a last fit of violence, he slammed Ms Bongolan onto the balcony's patio furniture, including a table."

After quickly settling an abuse and rape lawsuit from Ventura for around $30 million in November 2023, Combs has since been accused in dozens of civil suits of drugging, violently threatening, potentially blackmailing, beating, and raping various men and women over the years.

On September 16, the 55-year-old rapper was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He is currently being held in the infamous Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn as he awaits his court date on May 5, 2025.

