Murder Suicide Holiday Horror: Balconies Covered in 'Rainfall of Blood' After Model, 27, Shoots Dead Husband, 34, Before Turning Gun on Herself
A glamour model shot her husband five times on a high-rise balcony before turning the gun on herself in a shocking murder-suicide.
Sabrina Krasniqi, 27, killed her husband, Pajtim Krasniqi, 34, and herself at their lavish condo at Beach Club II Hallandale in Hallandale Beach, Florida, around noon on Wednesday, November 27.
Police reportedly responded to the gory scene after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection program.
The gunfire detection captured at least five shots in quick succession, followed by a brief pause and then a sixth gunshot.
Max Braedlin, who lives across the street, said: "We heard screaming, and it was scary.
"I hear the shooting, and then after a few minutes, the police cars, and it was a crowded scene."
Hallandale Beach police responded to the bloody scene shortly after the couple's lifeless bodies were found outside their 45th-floor unit.
According to the police, the married couple were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Pajtim's sister, Albana Krasniqi, took to Facebook and shared: "My Thanksgiving Eve wasn't spent with my husband and children. It wasn't spent with friends. It was spent with police officers, detectives and news reports talking about the vicious and senseless murder of my youngest brother by his wife.
"Pajtimi's wife chose to take my brother's life away from him when she shot five bullets into his chest.
"The person he trusted the most, the person he chose to spend his life with, was the one who took his away from him. She betrayed him, his love and his trust. She shattered my family. My siblings and I will never be the same. I'm terrified my mother will not ever recover."
Aerial footage of the police investigation revealed what appeared to be bullet holes in a glass door, with pools of blood nearby, as a yellow tarp covered the two dead bodies.
Inside the unit was a teddy bear, a box of roses with a heart on it and a TV left on.
Pajtim was part of a large Albanian family who immigrated to the U.S. from Peja in Kosovo, and his wife's family was also originally from the Balkan country.
Sabrina was a model under her maiden name, Sabrina Dzaferovic, and the couple lived in Astoria, Queens, in New York City.
Pajtim's family released a statement following the alleged murder-suicide and referred to the late husband as a devoted brother, son, uncle, and friend with a love of life "that few could ever hope to replicate".
They wrote: "He was a fighter. He was one of the mentally toughest people I have ever had the privilege of knowing.
"His strength and determination was infectious to those of us who knew him and will forever be a source of strength and pride for our family.
"He loved his nieces and nephews without parallel. It brings great joy to remember him smiling, laughing and playing with the children. He was always the first to want to take them for ice cream, treat them to a movie or simply play around the house."