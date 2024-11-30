Murder Suicide Holiday Horror: Balconies Covered in 'Rainfall of Blood' After Model, 27, Shoots Dead Husband, 34, Before Turning Gun on Herself

Hallandale Beach police responded to the bloody scene shortly after the couple's lifeless bodies were found outside their 45th-floor unit.

According to the police, the married couple were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Pajtim's sister, Albana Krasniqi, took to Facebook and shared: "My Thanksgiving Eve wasn't spent with my husband and children. It wasn't spent with friends. It was spent with police officers, detectives and news reports talking about the vicious and senseless murder of my youngest brother by his wife.

"Pajtimi's wife chose to take my brother's life away from him when she shot five bullets into his chest.

"The person he trusted the most, the person he chose to spend his life with, was the one who took his away from him. She betrayed him, his love and his trust. She shattered my family. My siblings and I will never be the same. I'm terrified my mother will not ever recover."