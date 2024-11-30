Your tip
Arnold Schwarzenegger's LA home Swarmed by Armed Cops on Thanksgiving Day After Prankster Claimed Bomb had Been Put in His Mailbox

The police showed up to Arnold Schwarzenegger home on Thanksgiving.

Nov. 30 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Police swarmed Arnold Schwarzenegger's Los Angeles mansion on Thanksgiving Day following a bomb threat made by a prankster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The LAPD arrived at the Terminator star's residence after they received a call about an explosive device in the actor's mailbox.

The authorities worked with the security team of the 77-year-old actor, who assured them of the stringent security measures in place around his property.

They deemed it challenging for anyone to infiltrate the premises, given the extensive camera surveillance and 24-hour protection.

According to the police, upon thorough inspection, no bomb was discovered.

This prank is widely known as "Swatting", a deceptive practice involving fake emergency calls with the intention of provoking a major response from armed law enforcement at a specific location.

Schwarzenegger was not at his home during the incident, as he was at the gym training ahead of the holiday celebrations.

The Hollywood movie star, who also served as California's governor, has maintained the tradition of handing out turkeys to families in Los Angeles for over three decades.

He was recently photographed spreading joy at the Hollenbeck Youth Center alongside his fellow True Lies co-star Tom Arnold.

In a recent interview, the Expendables actor discussed the spirit of volunteering: "Giving back, to me, is everything ... It's something that will stay with you forever."

Schwarzenegger has long lived in Brentwood and made headlines last year when he took it upon himself to repair some potholes throughout the neighborhood.

Despite the actor's good intentions, the city did not sanction the repair, which countered that at least one of the now-filled potholes was a service trench meant to be used for permitted work by Southern California Gas Co.

Schwarzenegger, famously known for his role in the Terminator franchise, was previously married to journalist and Kennedy family member Maria Shriver, with whom he shares four children: daughters Katherine, 34, and Christina, 33, as well as sons Patrick, 31, and Christopher, 27.

The high-profile couple tied the knot in 1986 but went through a publicized separation in 2011 following revelations of Arnold's undisclosed paternity of a son, Joseph Baena, 27, born to his former housekeeper.

Joseph was born just days before Christopher.

Sources close to the star told The Daily Mail they were "grateful officers came to the house on the holiday to check on the situation".

