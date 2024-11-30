Arnold Schwarzenegger's LA home Swarmed by Armed Cops on Thanksgiving Day After Prankster Claimed Bomb had Been Put in His Mailbox

The authorities worked with the security team of the 77-year-old actor, who assured them of the stringent security measures in place around his property.

They deemed it challenging for anyone to infiltrate the premises, given the extensive camera surveillance and 24-hour protection.

According to the police, upon thorough inspection, no bomb was discovered.

This prank is widely known as "Swatting", a deceptive practice involving fake emergency calls with the intention of provoking a major response from armed law enforcement at a specific location.

Schwarzenegger was not at his home during the incident, as he was at the gym training ahead of the holiday celebrations.