Joe Rogan Tackles Barmy Viral Conspiracy Rumor Sean 'Diddy' Combs Poisoned Jamie Foxx — Causing his Mysterious 2023 Hospitalization

While acknowledging that Foxx's remarks might have been part of his comedic routine, Rogan expressed doubts about the true nature of his illness.

The former Fear Factor host, alongside his guests Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir, addressed the unfolding situation with a critical lens and directly quoted Foxx's claims on the podcast.

Rogan stated: "Jamie Foxx just recently said that P Diddy poisoned him, and that's why he got that stroke."

However, the podcast host emphasized the importance of waiting for Foxx's Netflix special to come out and unveil the complete take behind the illness and its alleged origins.