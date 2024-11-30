Joe Rogan Tackles Barmy Viral Conspiracy Rumor Sean 'Diddy' Combs Poisoned Jamie Foxx — Causing his Mysterious 2023 Hospitalization
Joe Rogan had addressed the viral conspiracy theories circulating of Jamie Foxx's unexplained 2023 illness, which led to his hospitalization being linked to disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Foxx reportedly made remarks about Combs while shooting his forthcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, sparking theories and speculation.
While acknowledging that Foxx's remarks might have been part of his comedic routine, Rogan expressed doubts about the true nature of his illness.
The former Fear Factor host, alongside his guests Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir, addressed the unfolding situation with a critical lens and directly quoted Foxx's claims on the podcast.
Rogan stated: "Jamie Foxx just recently said that P Diddy poisoned him, and that's why he got that stroke."
However, the podcast host emphasized the importance of waiting for Foxx's Netflix special to come out and unveil the complete take behind the illness and its alleged origins.
Rogan expanded on the conspiracy theories circulating, mentioning potential illegal activities tied to Diddy.
He highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating: "Bro, I think there was some crazy s--- going on... A bunch of people got pneumonia, a bunch of convenient people died of pneumonia."
Normand recalled Foxx dismissing rumors of medical causes for his condition, attributing it to Diddy's actions.
The comedian quoted the actor: "It was Diddy shutting me up."
- Jamie Foxx Finally Tackles Conspiracy Theory Diddy Was Behind His Mystery 2023 Emergency Hospitalization to 'Shut Him Up About Freak Offs'
- 'Completely Inaccurate': Jamie Foxx's Rep Shoots Down Rumors He's 'Paralyzed and Blind' From Covid Vaccine
- Jamie Foxx’s Inner Circle ‘Hoping For The Best’ But ‘Preparing For The Worst’ As Actor Remains Hospitalized: Sources
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Rogan also referenced a report which detailed Foxx reaching out to the FBI regarding Combs and witnesses from the Netflix special recalling the actor's comments.
The podcast host also suggested Foxx's comments could be part of a comedic act or a genuine revelation.
He claimed: "It's possible, that's totally possible, but it's also possible he was explaining why he went to the hospital, and he hasn't talked about it since."
Several eyewitnesses who attended the taping of the Netflix special claimed he discussed the claims of Diddy causing his medical emergency. However, the audience members had varying accounts of the comedian's words.
Two of the sources claimed Foxx said Diddy was responsible for what happened to him and how he "is the one who called the FBI on (Combs)", who's currently in prison awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
A source close to Diddy told The Daily Mail: "There is no truth to Sean Combs putting Jamie Foxx in the hospital."