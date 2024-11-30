Your tip
Prince Harry 'Could Use Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Security Scare' to Worm His Way Back into Getting Royal Protection

Composite photo of Prince Harry and Taylor Swift
Prince Harry could use Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to regain his royal protection.

Nov. 30 2024

Prince Harry may cite Taylor Swift's Eras Tour security scare as a precedent in his bid to have his police protection reinstated in the U.K., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Prince Harry had to royal protection revoked.

Just as Swift was provided with armed police escorts during her performances at Wembley Stadium in August due to security concerns, Harry is looking to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K.

The legal battle stems from a ruling made in February that removed the automatic right to security for Harry and his family, following their decision to step away from their roles as working royals.

Despite an initial setback in court, Harry is determined to appeal the decision, with the case scheduled for the spring of 2025.

Taylor Swift was issued a beefed up security detail in the U.K. after a terrorist threat earlier in the tour.

A source close to the situation highlighted the inconsistencies in the security provision process, stating: "The Government's decision to provide Taylor Swift with armed police escorts during her August 2024 Wembley Stadium performances highlights significant inconsistencies in how protection decisions are made by U.K. authorities, raising questions about the transparency and consistency of the process.

"Clearly Prince Harry is being treated completely differently to everyone else."

The ongoing legal battle has also strained the duke's relationship with his father, King Charles.

Despite Harry's efforts to discuss the issue with his father during a visit to the U.K., the palace has remained silent on reinstating security to previous levels.

The security downgrade for Harry and Meghan Markle was ultimately introduced by a committee called RAVEC. Its membership includes the Home Office security arm, the Metropolitan Police and the Royal Household.

Notably, Harry's threat level has been argued to remain high, considering his past military service in Afghanistan and the threats his family has faced.

Neil Basu, a former head of counterterrorism for the Metropolitan Police, emphasized the significant threat assessment that both Harry and Meghan face within the royal family.

Basu pointed out that factors such as Harry's military background, global recognition, and marriage to a mixed-race woman all contribute to his elevated threat level.

The Metropolitan Police, responsible for security assessments, reiterated their protocol of making decisions based on a thorough assessment of threat, risk, and harm in each case.

In a recent statement, the police force said: "It is our longstanding position that we don't comment on the specific details of protective security arrangements."

Prince Harry faces various threats and risks when traveling.

An insider told People the case "demonstrates the need for a more systematic and transparent approach to protection decisions, ensuring both public safety and equitable application of security resources".

