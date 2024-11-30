Prince Harry 'Could Use Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Security Scare' to Worm His Way Back into Getting Royal Protection

Just as Swift was provided with armed police escorts during her performances at Wembley Stadium in August due to security concerns, Harry is looking to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the U.K.

The legal battle stems from a ruling made in February that removed the automatic right to security for Harry and his family, following their decision to step away from their roles as working royals.

Despite an initial setback in court, Harry is determined to appeal the decision, with the case scheduled for the spring of 2025.