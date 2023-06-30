January 6 Insurrectionist Armed With Explosive Materials and Weapons Arrested Outside Barack Obama's Washington, D.C. Home
A January 6 insurrectionist armed with explosives and other weapons was arrested outside Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C. home this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Taylor Taranto, 37, was apprehended by the Metropolitan Police on Thursday night and was arrested on charges of being a fugitive from justice.
Taranto was reportedly wanted for crimes related to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.
According to the law enforcement officials who responded to the scene, Taranto was spotted a few blocks from the former president's home.
He then tried to flee when he realized he was being pursued by Secret Service agents but was quickly apprehended.
Taranto reportedly had an outstanding warrant on charges linked to the insurrection, according to two law enforcement officials.
It was also revealed that Taranto had made threats against a public figure on social media and that he was found with weapons and materials that could be used to create an explosive device –although no such device was found on his person at the time of the arrest.
The arrest took place in the Washington, D.C. neighborhood where former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama live. It is currently unclear whether or not the Obamas were home at the time of Taranto’s arrest.
Investigators further revealed that Taranto is a U.S. Navy veteran and had worked as a webmaster for the Republican Party in Franklin County, Washington State.
Taranto faces charges of being a fugitive from justice and currently remains in the custody of the Metropolitan Police.
It is also unclear what role Taranto played during the January 6 insurrection two years ago.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the January 6 riot saw supporters of then-President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol just two weeks before the then-president left office in 2021.
More than 1,000 individuals were charged with federal crimes associated with the insurrection.
600 of those charged pleaded guilty, while roughly 100 others were convicted following trials.
Meanwhile, more than 550 defendants have already been sentenced – with more than half receiving prison terms ranging anywhere from six days to 18 years.