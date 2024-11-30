Mystery Shrouds Tortured My Chemical Romance Rocker Bob Bryar's Death Aged 44: Drummer Found 'Badly' Decomposed at Home After Vanishing for 3 Weeks
The music world is in mourning following the tragic news of the passing of former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar.
Bryar, 44, was found dead inside his home in Tennessee on Friday, November 29, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The circumstances surrounding the drummer's death remain shrouded in mystery. Authorities discovered his body in a state of decomposition after vanishing for three weeks, with the exact cause and timing of his passing still under investigation.
According to authorities, there is no sign of foul play, as all of Bryar's weapons and music equipment in the home were left untouched.
Animal Control came to the house after the body was discovered and took two dogs away.
The medical examiner is still investigating the cause and manner of Bryar's death.
Bryar's untimely death comes just a few years after the tragic suicide of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, whom he deeply admired.
In one of his final social media posts, Bryar paid tribute to Bennington, expressing his admiration for the iconic rockstar.
The former My Chemical Romance drummer fully supported Emily Armstrong, the new lead singer of Linkin Park, following Bennington's passing in 2017. He commended Armstrong for keeping the legacy of the band's late singer alive through her music, stating she is "making Chester proud".
Bryar's contributions to the music industry were profound, particularly during his time with My Chemical Romance. He joined the band in 2004 following the release of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge and was a part of the group's best selling album, The Black Parade.
His departure from the group in 2010 was met with shock and sadness, leaving fans and fellow bandmates without an official reason for his exit.
Despite his departure from the beloved emo band, Bryar remained a highly respected figure in the music community. He continued to stay involved in music, real estate, and charitable work at animal rescue centers.
Bryar's passion for music dates back to his teenage years in Chicago, where he first discovered his love for drumming.
He regularly performed in bands at school, including marching and jazz bands. He acted as a sound engineer for several bands on the road before officially joining My Chemical Romance in 2004.
While MCR is scheduled to go on tour next year, Bryar was not planned to be part of the group's reunion shows.
To date, he's the longest-tenured drummer in band history.