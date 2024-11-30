Mystery Shrouds Tortured My Chemical Romance Rocker Bob Bryar's Death Aged 44: Drummer Found 'Badly' Decomposed at Home After Vanishing for 3 Weeks

The music world is in mourning following the tragic news of the passing of former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar.

Bryar, 44, was found dead inside his home in Tennessee on Friday, November 29, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The circumstances surrounding the drummer's death remain shrouded in mystery. Authorities discovered his body in a state of decomposition after vanishing for three weeks, with the exact cause and timing of his passing still under investigation.