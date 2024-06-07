Your tip
'Jackass' Star Steve-O Sells Hollywood Hills Home for $1.8 Million After Moving to Tennessee Ranch

steve o
Source: Cesar Melendrez/ MEGA

Jun. 6 2024, Published 10:44 p.m. ET

Steve-O has severed ties with Tinseltown. The Jackass star has sold his stunning three-bedroom, three-bathroom Hollywood Hills home for $1.8 million, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glove, offloaded his oasis in record time after putting it on the market just last month.

steve o
Source: @steveo/Instagram

Steve-O sold his home for asking price — opting a move to Tennessee.

The MTV star, 49, listed the 2,398-square-foot pad on May 9. We told you first — the place was so popular that he started accepting backup offers two weeks later. Steve-O also got the asking price, with records showing he scored precisely what he wanted: $1.799 million.

The sale is pending — meaning it's no longer his home as long as everything goes according to plan.

The listing advertised Steve-O as the owner of the "serene oasis amidst the bustling energy of Los Angeles." The modest house sits atop a private hillside with unparalleled views of the city's night lights. With a grand foyer and living areas featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and sleek finishes, the pad screams effortless but elegant.

The chef's kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, a large island, and marble countertops, making it a dream for any entertainer. The outdoor area features a sprawling terrace with breathtaking sunset views. The primary suite includes a private balcony and spa-like ensuite for relaxation after a busy day.

"Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Hollywood history and live like a true rockstar in this iconic Steve-O estate," the listing touted. "Welcome to your own slice of paradise in the heart of the Hollywood Hills!"

Steve-O revealed he was selling his home in May, vowing to move to Tennessee to live in his $2 million ranch with an animal sanctuary.

The funny guy revealed he'd be heading to the Volunteer State full-time due to California's crushing taxes. Steve-O's been showing off his ranch on YouTube and seems happy that he swapped states.

"I got this ranch in Tennessee, which I love so much. I just had to say Hollywood, it's been cool, but I'm out," he said in a YouTube video posted on May 2.

steve o
Source: @steveo/Instagram

Steve-O says he loves his life on the ranch.

"Everything is an upgrade. Our goats have a brand new barn, a dope new pen, and we decided to let them out of the pen and just hang out on the property," Steve-O said, later revealing, "I love our life on the ranch so much that I never want to leave."

