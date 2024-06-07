'Jackass' Star Steve-O Sells Hollywood Hills Home for $1.8 Million After Moving to Tennessee Ranch
Steve-O has severed ties with Tinseltown. The Jackass star has sold his stunning three-bedroom, three-bathroom Hollywood Hills home for $1.8 million, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glove, offloaded his oasis in record time after putting it on the market just last month.
The MTV star, 49, listed the 2,398-square-foot pad on May 9. We told you first — the place was so popular that he started accepting backup offers two weeks later. Steve-O also got the asking price, with records showing he scored precisely what he wanted: $1.799 million.
The sale is pending — meaning it's no longer his home as long as everything goes according to plan.
The listing advertised Steve-O as the owner of the "serene oasis amidst the bustling energy of Los Angeles." The modest house sits atop a private hillside with unparalleled views of the city's night lights. With a grand foyer and living areas featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and sleek finishes, the pad screams effortless but elegant.
The chef's kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, a large island, and marble countertops, making it a dream for any entertainer. The outdoor area features a sprawling terrace with breathtaking sunset views. The primary suite includes a private balcony and spa-like ensuite for relaxation after a busy day.
"Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Hollywood history and live like a true rockstar in this iconic Steve-O estate," the listing touted. "Welcome to your own slice of paradise in the heart of the Hollywood Hills!"
Steve-O revealed he was selling his home in May, vowing to move to Tennessee to live in his $2 million ranch with an animal sanctuary.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The funny guy revealed he'd be heading to the Volunteer State full-time due to California's crushing taxes. Steve-O's been showing off his ranch on YouTube and seems happy that he swapped states.
"I got this ranch in Tennessee, which I love so much. I just had to say Hollywood, it's been cool, but I'm out," he said in a YouTube video posted on May 2.
"Everything is an upgrade. Our goats have a brand new barn, a dope new pen, and we decided to let them out of the pen and just hang out on the property," Steve-O said, later revealing, "I love our life on the ranch so much that I never want to leave."