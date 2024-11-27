EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus' New Album — Inspired by Pink Floyd's Bleak 'The Wall' — Set to Expose Singer's 'Darkest Days'
Pop star Miley Cyrus will open up her soul and expose her darkest days and secrets in her new album inspired by Pink Floyd's classic rock opera The Wall.
She will use the bleak work from 1979 which explores Pink, a jaded rock star, as he constructs a psychological "wall" of social isolation, to open up her soul to fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A music industry insider told us: "This could be Miley's greatest work. She's going to channel all the hurt and frustrations of being in the spotlight from being a kid into a soul-baring piece of work.
"She sees this as a cathartic experience where she can expose her darkest days and secrets in the form of an album. Fans should be prepared to be shocked and blown away."
The 32-year-old Hannah Montana star is still angry after being forced to apologize for appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2008 aged 15 wearing only a sheet.
Cyrus said at the time: "I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic,’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed. I never intended for any of this to happen, and I apologize to my fans, who I care so deeply about."
She later rescinded the apology, and said: "I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused."
However, she acknowledged that, once she got older, she had a change of heart. "Now that I’m an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged," she said. "I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child."
Her career has covered radio-friendly rock, hip-hop-infused R&B, country and grown-up pop, but now she is about to make her most ambitious musical move yet.
In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Cyrus says that her new album, which is set to be called Something Beautiful, takes inspiration from an unlikely source: Pink Floyd’s The Wall.
Cyrus says that she watched the surreal 1982 film, named after Pink Floyd’s 1979 album, The Wall, when she was a teenager, alongside her brother and one of her friends. And it seems to have left a lasting impression
"I have this heart-first attachment to it," Cyrus says. "My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture."
Explaining further, she says that the mood of her new record, which is also a visual project, is "hypnotizing and glamorous," adding that "it’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music".
One of the collaborators on the new record is director Pano Cosmatos, who Cyrus originally approached because she had conceived Something Beautiful as a musical remake of Cosmatos’ 2018 horror film, Mandy, which starred Nicholas Cage.
That idea came to nothing, but Cosmatos still came on board, and says that the new album is "more experimental than anything she’s ever done, but in a pop way that I love".
Cyrus’s Something Beautiful will be released in 2025.
