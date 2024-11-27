EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus' New Album — Inspired by Pink Floyd's Bleak 'The Wall' — Set to Expose Singer's 'Darkest Days'

Pop star Miley Cyrus will open up her soul and expose her darkest days and secrets in her new album inspired by Pink Floyd's classic rock opera The Wall.

She will use the bleak work from 1979 which explores Pink, a jaded rock star, as he constructs a psychological "wall" of social isolation, to open up her soul to fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A music industry insider told us: "This could be Miley's greatest work. She's going to channel all the hurt and frustrations of being in the spotlight from being a kid into a soul-baring piece of work.