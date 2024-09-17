Miley Cyrus Sued For Copyright by Music Rights Powerhouse: Star Accused of ‘Intentionally Copying’ Bruno Mars In Grammy-Winning Song Flowers

The song also won Record Of The Year - which honors songwriters - and was nominated for Song of the Year, but was beaten by What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.

Flowers also spent eight weeks at number-one in the U.S. last year

Around the time the song was released, Cyrus’s fans spotted apparent similarities to When I Was Your Man.

In her song, Cyrus seemingly flips the lyrics from Mars’s song: “I should’ve bought you flowers/ And held your hand/ Should’ve gave you all my hours/ When I had the chance/ Take you to every party/ ‘Cause all you wanted to do was dance/ Now my baby’s dancing/ But she’s dancing with another man.”