Disney's 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Show Horrifies Viewers With Shocking Scenes of Its Stars Swinging and Drinking: 'It's Unhinged!'
If fans tuned in thinking the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives would feature demure, buttoned-up followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they will be thoroughly disappointed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the stars on the show are far from Saints. In fact, some of their behavior has fans calling the Disney show "unhinged".
When the show premiered in early September, fans were immediately intrigued by the women's behavior, which included swinging, sex before marriage, drinking – and even taking drugs to spice things up in the bedroom. All of which are major no-nos in the LDS church.
Wrote one fan on X: Every clip of #SecretLivesOfMormonWives is deliciously unhinged! Safe to say I will be tuning in!"
Another added: "The second Unholy started I knew this was about to be the most unhinged and wild ride - and boy was I right."
A third said: "This show is unhinged, and their husbands... don't get me started."
The show centers on TikTok star Taylor Frankie Paul and her fellow MomTokers in the aftermath of her swinging scandal.
Following Taylor-Paul's admission that she and Camille Munday and Miranda McWhorter had been "soft-swinging" with their husbands, Munday and McWhorter chose not to participate in the show.
Instead, the show follows Paul and other MomTok influencers, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, Jessi Ngatikaura, Demi Engemann, Mayci Neeley, and Jen Affleck.
Despite her arrest and troublesome boyfriend, Paul remains the main character on the show, much to the chagrin of Leavitt, who wished for her own redemption arc.
For fans who may not know, Leavitt faced major backlash after she posted a dancing video while her son was in the NICU with RSV.
In the show's trailer, one of the wives says, "It just turned into... this whole group is swinging with each other."
Another of the MomTokers added: "No one is innocent, everyone has hooked up with everyone."
Despite the church's super strict rules, there are also admissions of taking drugs in the bedroom.
Engemann said on the show: "Ketamine. It has been the biggest tool that I have used to strengthen my relationship.
"Everyone I talked to they’re like, 'We're kind of struggling [and] things are getting a little bit dull.' Go do ketamine with your spouse."
The show also shows some of the "sinners" of the group drinking and using laughing gas while getting Botox.
Paul originally formed MomTok as a way for her and other Mormon mothers to come together without being judged. They posted dancing videos and showed off their seemingly picture-perfect lives.
However, as Paul explained in the premiere of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she and her friends are adapting their beliefs to a new platform.
Paul said: "We were raised to be these housewives for the men, serving their every desire. Well, I'm like, 'f--- this'.
"So I created MomTok. Started as a group of Mormon moms making TikToks. There was something freeing about it."
Days after Hulu released the trailer, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints released a statement.
It said: "The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, like other prominent global faith communities, often finds itself the focus of the attention of the entertainment industry.
"Some portrayals are fair and accurate, but others resort to stereotypes or gross misrepresentations that are in poor taste and have real-life consequences for people of faith.
"While this is not new, a number of recent productions depict lifestyles and practices blatantly inconsistent with the teachings of the Church."
Fans can binge all episodes of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Disney owned Hulu.
