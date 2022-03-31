Inside The Rise & Fall Of Prince & The Revolution's Greatest Album 'Purple Rain'

Prince Rogers Nelson – or perhaps better known as just Prince, or even as the Artist Formerly Known as Prince – has widely been considered one of the greatest singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists throughout American music history.

But although Prince first signed with a major record label at the young age of 19, and went on to release five critically acclaimed albums between 1978-1982, it wasn’t until the musician formed his backup band The Revolution and released Purple Rain – often considered one of his greatest albums ever – that the musician found total international success and superstardom.