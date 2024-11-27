Your tip
Cher's Dying Days: Diva Admits New Album She's Making With Toyboy Lover Will Be Her 'Last' as She's Now 'Old as Dirt'

Photo of Cher
Source: MEGA

Cher joked she is 'old as dirt' while discussing her 'last' album.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cher has admitted that the new album she is working on with her much younger lover will be her "last" one because she's "old as dirt."

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the 78-year-old iconic singer's plans to step away from the music industry after six decades in the spotlight.

cher lost virginity revenge sex neighbor son after embarassment
Source: MEGA

Cher revealed her upcoming album might be her 'last.'

Cher, now 78, revealed the details about the album she is "really excited" about.

She said: “This is probably my last album that I’m gonna do.”

The "Believe" singer then joked: “I’m older than dirt now, OK? I’m the oldest person I meet in almost every room unless I’m in an old folks’ home. I keep having to tell these [younger] girls like, ‘Get over yourself, get out there. You’ve got your whole life ahead of you’.”

Cher added: "I don’t care if you’re 50. I’d give anything to be 60 again. I was a f------ hottie! It’s weird too because I know I’m older, but I don’t know how to feel it. I don’t know how to feel any different than the way I’ve always felt.”

cher blasts director peter bogdanovich arrogant pic difficult actor
Source: MEGA

The iconic singer revealed the full-length album has 'great songs.'

Cher explained that the full-length album has "great songs" and that she's "just really excited" to be doing it.

The icon continued: “I’m really excited to be doing anything now.”

Cher first released her debut solo album "All I Really Want To Do" in 1965 and quickly became one of the most iconic singers in the business.

The Hollywood star released her first Christmas record back in October 2023, and it was the first album in 10 years to feature original music.

cher alexander edwards slash mega
Source: MEGA

Cher has been dating 38 year old Alexander for two years.

Cher

Cher previously revealed that she is working on the new album with her much younger boyfriend, 38-year-old artist and producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards — who she's been dating for two years.

After making their romance public, the 78-year-old faced a lot of backlash regarding their massive age gap.

She said: “I like young people because a lot of my friends don’t want to have that much fun. They can just go off and be old fogies."

As for possibly the final record of her iconic career, Cher revealed: “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that.

"He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that. I think like any artist, when you’ve got something good, you’re excited."

cher living like vampire
Source: MEGA

Family members are reportedly worried about the romance.

RadarOnline.com previously reported that the singer's loved ones are growing increasingly concerned about her relationship with the music exec and is reportedly "blind" to his worrying behavior.

A source told the DailyMail: "She claimed that he was not after her money, but now he is literally getting paid an enormous amount of money for this new album and she is giving him creative control of it."

The inside told the site that Cher allegedly revealed that she is taking steps to amend her will to include the producer.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

cher living like vampire
Source: MEGA

The couple has been dating for two years.

