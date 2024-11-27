Cher's Dying Days: Diva Admits New Album She's Making With Toyboy Lover Will Be Her 'Last' as She's Now 'Old as Dirt'

Cher, now 78, revealed the details about the album she is "really excited" about.

She said: “This is probably my last album that I’m gonna do.”

The "Believe" singer then joked: “I’m older than dirt now, OK? I’m the oldest person I meet in almost every room unless I’m in an old folks’ home. I keep having to tell these [younger] girls like, ‘Get over yourself, get out there. You’ve got your whole life ahead of you’.”