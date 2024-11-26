Why Cher's Frustrated Family 'Have Finally Given Up' Warning Her About Keeping Dating Toyboy Lover Alexander 'AE' Edwards — Despite His 'Many Red Flags'

Cher, 78, is reportedly "blind" to Edwards' worrying behaviour according to family sources.

And her son Chaz Bono, 55, believes the superstar is unaware of his "true intentions" after it was recently revealed the pair are collaborating on a new song together.

A source told the DailyMail: "She claimed that he was not after her money but now he is literally getting paid an enormous amount of money for this new album and she is giving him creative control of it."

The source added further panic about the relationship arose when Cher revealed she was allegedly taking steps to amend her will to include Edwards.