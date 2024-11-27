EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne Posthumous Album Planned From Tapes of 'Heartache, Tears and Depression' — But Family Could Kill Its Release

One Direction star Liam Payne had a songbook and tapes "stuffed" with new musical creations at the time of his tragic death which could signal an album from beyond the grave.

His family is pondering putting Liam's "soul-searching" lyrics and songs to music with the help of other stars so his songs can be released to the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A music biz insider told us: "Liam was always writing and always creating. He was penning songs about his life, his loves and his struggles with the price of fame. There are also tapes of his work: songs of heartache, tears, and depression.

"He had penned some real soul-searching stuff and had enough material to create a new album. Tragically, he never got the chance because he paid the ultimate price for his problems in coming to terms with his fame.