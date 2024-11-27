EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne Posthumous Album Planned From Tapes of 'Heartache, Tears and Depression' — But Family Could Kill Its Release
One Direction star Liam Payne had a songbook and tapes "stuffed" with new musical creations at the time of his tragic death which could signal an album from beyond the grave.
His family is pondering putting Liam's "soul-searching" lyrics and songs to music with the help of other stars so his songs can be released to the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A music biz insider told us: "Liam was always writing and always creating. He was penning songs about his life, his loves and his struggles with the price of fame. There are also tapes of his work: songs of heartache, tears, and depression.
"He had penned some real soul-searching stuff and had enough material to create a new album. Tragically, he never got the chance because he paid the ultimate price for his problems in coming to terms with his fame.
"But his family have his tape, his books and his diaries and are wondering if it is feasible to commission another singer to help give them life. This would be a real tribute to Liam and a lasting legacy for the young man. But also, equally, they might decide to just leave them unpublished. It's a tough call either way."
He had been in the studio in the weeks leading up to his death but new music by Payne will no longer be released after a decision was reversed by his collaborator.
Sam Pounds, a US singer and songwriter who collaborated with the One Direction star on Do No Wrong, had previously said on social media that the track would be out on 1 November.
He had said he hoped the song "eclipses the negative echoes" of Payne's death, and acts as a "blessing" to Payne's family.
But now the release of the track which features vocals by Payne has been postponed because "it's not the time yet", the North Carolina star said.
In a statement on X, Pounds wrote: "Today I'm deciding to hold Do No Wrong and leave those liberties up to all family members.
"I want all proceeds to go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire).
"Even though we all love the song it's not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to mourn in peace and in prayer.
"We will all wait."
Payne died last month, aged 31, after he fell from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
While final toxicology reports have not yet been made public, a source told the AP newswire service that preliminary reports suggested evidence of exposure to cocaine and other drugs.
Payne had previously been open about his struggles with alcohol and addiction, following his swift rise to fame as a teenager.
Three versions of Do No Wrong, including a live mix and an a cappella, had been set to be released.
A social media post by Pounds on 26 October showed the track's black and white artwork, featuring a winged angel rising upwards towards a broken heart.
Following news of Payne's death, Pounds shared a short video of them recording in the studio together, writing: "I can't believe you are gone."
Announcing the planned release, Pounds had written in an Instagram story referencing Payne's son and sister.
He said: "I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed.
"I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family.
"I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you."
He signed off his post: "With love. Let's all BE the blessing."
