Netflix Reality Show Star, 27, Snared Smuggling Nearly $200K Of Drugs On Flight From Thailand as She Battled to Fund Lavish Lifestyle

The influencer claimed she was given the bags by a pal called "Tex" who paid for her flights and wanted her to bring back designer clothes and watches from Phuket, Thailand.

She was arrested and later pleaded guilty to being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug.

Bednarska, who has been in custody since her arrest in October, wept as she was spared a prison term and instead handed a suspended sentence in a British court.

Judge John Potter said the ex-reality star had landed herself in $20,000 of debt while trying to find her lavish lifestyle.