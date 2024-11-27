EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Desperate Firm Offering 30% Fire Sale on Coaching Courses After Being Savaged by Ex-Staffers

Prince Harry's underfire wellness firm has slashed 30% off its prices for counseling courses in a desperate fire sale attempt to drum up new customers after being savaged by staff and clients.

His BetterUp outfit has sent out mass emails to former and prospective clients pleading for business, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The California-based firm begs: "Our best deal of the year is here! Save an extra 30% on all BetterUp plans and jumpstart your growth journey. This offer is here for a limited time only...sign up today and unlock your potential with a personal Coach."

It adds: "We never do this."