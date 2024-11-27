EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Desperate Firm Offering 30% Fire Sale on Coaching Courses After Being Savaged by Ex-Staffers
Prince Harry's underfire wellness firm has slashed 30% off its prices for counseling courses in a desperate fire sale attempt to drum up new customers after being savaged by staff and clients.
His BetterUp outfit has sent out mass emails to former and prospective clients pleading for business, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The California-based firm begs: "Our best deal of the year is here! Save an extra 30% on all BetterUp plans and jumpstart your growth journey. This offer is here for a limited time only...sign up today and unlock your potential with a personal Coach."
It adds: "We never do this."
He picks up around $1m a year as the firm's chief impact officer.
The firm's website gushes: "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.
"As co-founder of Archewell, he is focused on driving systemic change across all communities through non-profit work as well as creative activations. The mission across Archewell —which currently includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, and Archewell Audio—is united behind the deeply held belief that compassion is the defining cultural force of the 21st century.
"Prince Harry has dedicated his life’s work to advancing causes that he is passionate about. He is the Founder of The Invictus Games, a platform for wounded, injured and sick service personnel to use sport as part of their rehabilitation, as well as Travalyst, a non-profit entity comprised of several of the largest online travel agencies in the world. Additionally, he co-founded Sentebale with his dear friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, in memory of their mothers’ charitable work in combating the HIV crisis, and serves as President of African Parks, a non-governmental organization focused on protecting Africa’s ecosystems in partnership with local communities and governments."
We can reveal that the firm has had a negative impact on some former workers and clients as disgruntled ex-staffers and customers line up to slam his $4.7bn wellness firm
On the employment site Glassdoor, one employee branded the company a "Toxic Boys' Club", claiming they felt discouraged to speak up when something didn’t sit right, and that "wartime language" was used to push people to their limits.
Another claimed that BetterUp was a "psychologically unsafe place to work," saying, "everyone is uncomfortable and living in fear. It’s keep your head down… do your work, don’t get on someone’s bad side. No one will go to HR as HR is close to the leaders".
The British royal lives in Montecito with ex-Suits star wife Meghan Markle.
And rumors continue to swirl around his marriage as he appears to spend increasing amounts of time alone.
His job at life coaching firm BetterUp is to: "Raise awareness and advocate for mental fitness. Guide the company's social mission. Foster supportive communities. Create an environment for open conversations. Help people build resilience, confidence, and inner strength."
BetterUp has a 2.8 out of 5 review score on Glassdoor.
Another person said online: "Seemingly never-ending culture of toxicity and bad leadership. Useless and utterly powerless HR. Despite several attempts to 're-org', toxic insecure and incompetent leaders with no people skills still manage to find their way to positions of power. Big shame for what the company sells."
Yet another said: "Cult-like facade management out of touch. Bullying. Toxicity. Everyone out for themselves High burn out."
A third ex-worker said: "85% of sales team not hitting targets. Focus on the wrong things. Not enough investment in driving awareness or leads. Inner circle of favorites Some paid more than their manager. Very hierarchical."
And prospective and former clients sang a similar tune
The firm has a 2.4 out of 5 review rating on Trustpilot.
One person said: "This was not a good experience.....the sales pitch is aggressive it is verging on predatory for sure. I almost committed to a package but got cold feet when it felt like I was speaking to someone selling me an internet package and not mental health coaching.
"I am glad I backed out because I read reviews by former employees and it didn't look good and also highlighted the poor pay pressure to sell and lay offs and that they pay Prince Harry over a million dollars a year and he seems like a mess so I can't imagine what that money is for. It would be better used on the staff or bring the price down."
