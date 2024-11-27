British Acting Great Judi Dench’s Sad Dying Days – Frail and Blind Acting Icon, 89, 'Spiralling Downhill' Since Death Of Best Pal Maggie Smith

British acting great Judi Dench remains devastated over the death of her longtime pal and frequent co-star Maggie Smith, sparking fears for the aging Oscar winner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's been spiraling since losing her friend", an insider confided. "This loss has hit Judi very hard, and it underlines the dangers of her living-to-work philosophy. Losing Maggie is enough to make Judi reevaluate her packed filming schedule and, slow down and finally smell the roses.

"As much as she loves the work, she wants to appreciate all her other friends who are still here. Maggle's death has put Judi in a morbid frame of mind!"