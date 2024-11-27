Kathy Griffin 'Dying': Comic, 64, 'Emaciated, Unrecognizable, With Saggy Skin' After Battling Tanking Career and Cancer
One bad joke turned My Life on the D-List star Kathy Griffin toxic in Tinseltown, and sources said the controversial comedian came unglued as her career spiraled into the gutter.
In 2017, the funnylady posted a picture of herself holding up a mock severed head of then-President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reaction came fast and furious.
Kathy's comedy tour was canceled, she lost an endorsement deal and was investigated for conspiracy to assassinate the president, a crime with a potential life sentence.
Even though she was never charged, she claimed she still spent over a million in legal fees.
"Kathy says her life became a nightmare", revealed a pal. "She was Inundated with death threats and became addicted to pills, primarily OxyContin. She even attempted suicide!"
To make matters worse, Kathy, 64, was also diagnosed with lung cancer and lost use of a vocal cord after an operation.
And to top it all off, in December, she filed for divorce from her husband, 45-year-old marketer Randy Bick, just days before their fourth wedding anniversary.
"The divorce is what's kicking my ass mentally", she said. "I thought I was going to be with this guy forever. I'm heartbroken, I admit it."
Meanwhile, the ordeal has apparently taken a toll on her looks.
"Kathy appears emaciated, almost unrecognizable, with saggy skin and bones", confided the pal. "She's also had trouble selling a film of her stand-up show, My Life on the PTSD-List, to a streaming service. Things couldn't get much worse!"
