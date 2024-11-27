Your tip
Jennifer Aniston's Secrets to Looking Smoking at 55 Revealed After 'Rocky Couple of Decades and Heartache'

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston's secrets to looking stunning at 55 have been unveiled after decades of challenges and heartache for the 'Friends' star.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Fifty-five and fabulous Jennifer Aniston looks sexier than ever – and now she's leaning into being older and feeling more confident than ever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's been a rocky couple of decades after getting dumped by Brad and other heartaches in relationships", such as her split from Justin Theroux in 2018, spilled an insider.

"But she's done enough moping and instead is giving herself a pat on the back.

"She's kept herself in such phenomenal shape and realizes guys are increasingly attracted to older women because they have experience and confidence. The stigma of a woman in her 50s no longer exists", snipped the snitch.

"I'm in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body and spirit", The Morning Show star has said. "It's all 100 percent better!"

"She works hard to keep her body and mind in fine tune with Pilates, yoga and meditation", spilled a spy. "She's also put time into building up her self-worth, and it shows. Now she's just as beautiful on the outside as she is on the inside!"

Jen swears by a few other healthy habits. "Nutrition – what are you feeding your body? Don't eat crap. You've got to get the right amount of sleep. You've got to drink tons and tons and tons of water. You also have to give yourself the 20 percent of fun and gluttony and have a good time and indulge!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

