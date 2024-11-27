Jennifer Aniston's Secrets to Looking Smoking at 55 Revealed After 'Rocky Couple of Decades and Heartache'
Fifty-five and fabulous Jennifer Aniston looks sexier than ever – and now she's leaning into being older and feeling more confident than ever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's been a rocky couple of decades after getting dumped by Brad and other heartaches in relationships", such as her split from Justin Theroux in 2018, spilled an insider.
"But she's done enough moping and instead is giving herself a pat on the back.
"She's kept herself in such phenomenal shape and realizes guys are increasingly attracted to older women because they have experience and confidence. The stigma of a woman in her 50s no longer exists", snipped the snitch.
- ‘Confident’ Jennifer Garner Calls Off Plastic Surgeries Amid New Love Life
- Childless Celebs: A-Listers Stars Who Don't Have Kids Reveal Why Youngsters Will NEVER Be For Them — From Anjelica Houston to Anna Kendrick and Helen Mirren
- 'Obese and Reclusive' Matt LeBlanc Sparks Fears He Is 'Unravelling' On First Anniversary of His Former 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry's Drugs Death
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"I'm in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in mind, body and spirit", The Morning Show star has said. "It's all 100 percent better!"
"She works hard to keep her body and mind in fine tune with Pilates, yoga and meditation", spilled a spy. "She's also put time into building up her self-worth, and it shows. Now she's just as beautiful on the outside as she is on the inside!"
Jen swears by a few other healthy habits. "Nutrition – what are you feeding your body? Don't eat crap. You've got to get the right amount of sleep. You've got to drink tons and tons and tons of water. You also have to give yourself the 20 percent of fun and gluttony and have a good time and indulge!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.