Love Rat Dave Grohl 'Battling to Grovel His Way into Good Books' With Wife Jordyn Blum — But She 'Still Might Split'
In a desperate bid to save his marriage after having a love child with a mystery woman, sources say rocker Dave Grohl is trying to grovel his way back into the good graces of his humiliated wife.
Following the shocking revelations, the foolish Foo Fighters frontman and wife, Jordyn Blum, were said to be lawyered up and preparing for a bitter split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But Grohl apparently decided to try to salvage the 21-year union and crawled back to Jordyn, 48, begging for forgiveness.
"She begrudgingly took him back", squealed an insider. "But he's walking on thin ice." Now, the 55-year-old former Nirvana drummer will have to toe a very fine line!
"Jordyn laid down a set of rules for Dave", revealed the insider. "She's told him he can go back on tour, but she wants to go with him, or at least have video calls with him after every show, and he better be in his hotel room alone.
"She also doesn't want him going out without her or one of their two teen daughters, and she's demanding that he avoid friends that she considers troublemakers."
According to our mole, Jordyn may still decide to split even if he follows her rules.
"Dave humiliated her publicly, and she doesn't know if she can ever get over it", said our source, "But she's willing to try for the sake of their family."
