EXCLUSIVE: Never-Before-Seen Richard Simmons Images Revealed by Artist Pal Months After Fitness Guru's Shocking Death — 'I Was His Only True Friend at the End'

Months following Richard Simmons' shocking death, an insider close to the late icon has shared never-before-seen snaps of the beloved star. Simmons' former associate, personal assistant, and companion, Mauro Oliveira, exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com exclusively about his friendship with the late fitness guru when he worked for him from March 2013 to May 2014.

Source: MAURO OLIVEIRA/RADARONLINE.COM Mauro Oliveira with the late fitness guru.

Oliveira gushed: "I was the only true friend Richard Simmons ever had. He told me and I knew it." He also revealed that he was the late fitness icon's favorite visual artist, from whom he commissioned 10 art pieces.

Simmons quietly stepped away from Hollywood back in February 2014 after spending decades in the spotlight following the massive success of his iconic Sweatin' to the Oldies workout videos. At the time of his massive fame, his popularity also led him to appear in comedy shows including Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Saturday Night Live, and The Larry Sanders Show.

Source: MAURO OLIVEIRA/RADARONLINE.COM Oliveira claimed the 'true reason' Simmons stepped away from Hollywood was due to a knee injury and the blues.

The fitness enthusiast died on July 13 — the day after celebrating his 76th birthday. His death was ruled accidental at the time and caused by a "sequelae of blunt traumatic injuries" due to a "ground-level fall".

According to the coroner's report, Simmons had what appeared to be bruises on his head, chest, elbows, hands, upper left thigh, buttocks, bilateral lower legs, and feet. In addition, the autopsy mentioned there was a "palpable fracture" to his left femur. Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was also cited as a contributing role in his death.

Source: MAURO OLIVEIRA/RADARONLINE.COM Simmons looking happy and healthy at home.

According to previous reports by TMZ, law enforcement sources claimed police responded to a call around 10 am and that Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene. The insiders also claimed that the late star fell in the bathroom at his home.

A family spokesman, Tom Estey, said following Simmons' death: “The Coroner informed Lenny (Richard's brother) that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. "The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

Source: MAURO OLIVEIRA/RADARONLINE.COM Days before his death, Simmons gave his final interview and discussed stepping back from the limelight.

Just two days before his sudden death, Simmons gave his final interview and discussed stepping back from Hollywood. The icon said: "I know people miss me. And you know what? I miss them, too. But I'm able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails. And I do leave the house sometimes. But I'm in disguise."

Simmons' brother, Leonard Simmons, and his former caretaker, Teresa Reveles Muro, are currently battling over the late fitness guru's $20 million estate. Caretaker Muro recently filed court documents claiming Leonard coerced her into removing herself as a co-trustee of the lucrative estate, and she is seeking to be reinstated.

Source: MAURO OLIVEIRA/RADARONLINE.COM Oliveira is currently searching for a streaming service to help release a documentary on his late pal.