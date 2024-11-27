Your tip
Mariah Carey Set to Lift Lid on Crazed Family’s Secrets In $1.25M Defamation Lawsuit Testimony: Devil Worship Rituals, Drugs, Trauma and Death

mariah carey to reveal family secrets
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey is set to reveal shocking family secrets in court.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 6:32 a.m. ET

Songbird Mariah Carey is expected to rip the lid off horrific family secrets as she testifies in an explosive $1.25 million defamation lawsuit filed by her brother, Morgan Carey.

Insiders said Mariah, 55, will reveal specific details of the trauma she suffered at the hands of her mother after her father, Alfred, abandoned the family, leaving them destitute when she was only three years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The experiences she has already revealed include rampant drug use in the house, where she and her siblings were often left to fend for themselves.

mariah carey to reveal family secrets small
Source: MEGA

Carey is expected to reveal the secrets as she testifies in an explosive $1.25million defamation lawsuit filed by her brother Morgan.

Morgan, 64, has even claimed that Mariah and their sister, Alison, participated in their mom's satanic sex-cult rituals and animal sacrifices! The “Hero” hitmaker is set to be grilled in a no-holds-barred deposition via video – and under oath – in January by Morgan's pit bull lawyer, Richard Roth.

He's expected to bombard her with questions about her controversial 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Morgan slammed his sister with the suit in 2021 after she accused him of being physically violent and peddling drugs during their youth.

mariah carey to reveal family secrets
Source: MEGA

Morgan claimed Carey and their sister Alison participated in their mom's satanic sex-cult rituals and animal sacrifices.

"More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too", Mariah wrote. "I would describe it as inner-circle common knowledge at the time that [Morgan] was heavily involved in the Manhattan night life scene and that he often was in possession of cocaine and provided it to members of the night life crowd that he associated with."

Morgan blasted the claims as "false and defamatory, personally invasive and painful".

mariah carey to reveal family secrets
Source: MEGA

Carey wrote about her family traumas in her controversial memoir.

The family conflict erupted just months after the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer and Morgan lost their mom, Patricia, 87, and drug-addled Alison, 63, who died on the same day in August.

A separate book-related lawsuit filed by Alison was left unresolved before her death. Despite the double heartache, the so-called Queen of Christmas is on a full-throttled holiday campaign, shilling decorating ideas and holiday items on Amazon and promoting her signature song, which nets the diva an estimated $3 million a year.

"All Mariah probably wants for Christmas", said the source, "is for this family drama to end"!

