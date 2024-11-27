Mariah Carey Set to Lift Lid on Crazed Family’s Secrets In $1.25M Defamation Lawsuit Testimony: Devil Worship Rituals, Drugs, Trauma and Death

Songbird Mariah Carey is expected to rip the lid off horrific family secrets as she testifies in an explosive $1.25 million defamation lawsuit filed by her brother, Morgan Carey.

Insiders said Mariah, 55, will reveal specific details of the trauma she suffered at the hands of her mother after her father, Alfred, abandoned the family, leaving them destitute when she was only three years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The experiences she has already revealed include rampant drug use in the house, where she and her siblings were often left to fend for themselves.