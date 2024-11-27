EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Dropbox Bombshell — How Cheating Comic's Wife Was Sent Link to Files Via her Instagram Telling her it Contained Evidence He's a Love-Rat

Kevin Hart's pregnant wife Eniko Parrish was sent a video of his drug-fueled romps with a model via a bombshell Instagram private message.

Cruel blackmailers had already demanded $15m hush money from the Fatherhood star before they slid into Eniko's private messages with a link to a Dropbox file, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood star was filmed having sex with model Montia Sabbag in a Las Vegas hotel room after consuming the drug MDMA and he later became the subject of an extortion plot as crooks tried to buy his silence.

You can listen to the shocking audio below.