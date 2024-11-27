EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Dropbox Bombshell — How Cheating Comic's Wife Was Sent Link to Files Via her Instagram Telling her it Contained Evidence He's a Love-Rat
Kevin Hart's pregnant wife Eniko Parrish was sent a video of his drug-fueled romps with a model via a bombshell Instagram private message.
Cruel blackmailers had already demanded $15m hush money from the Fatherhood star before they slid into Eniko's private messages with a link to a Dropbox file, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood star was filmed having sex with model Montia Sabbag in a Las Vegas hotel room after consuming the drug MDMA and he later became the subject of an extortion plot as crooks tried to buy his silence.
You can listen to the shocking audio below.
RadarOnline.com obtained law enforcement recordings of interviews with Hart, his attorney Andrew Brettler, district attorney investigator Robin Letourneau, and his assistant Clint Drigoo.
After an hour of grilling the star about the events leading up to the tape being made in which he freely admitted to taking drugs and copious amounts of alcohol, the subject switches to how Parrish came to hear about her husband's 2017 shame.
Letourneau says: "There was the direct contact with his wife and then him. It was a private message through Instagram. To Kevin asking for $15million."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Brettler reveals: "And there's also an Instagram private message to his wife, and then a text message to his wife from like a burner phone. It linked back to a number in Wisconsin, that if you Google the number it says they get a lot of spam calls from that number."
"We still have the number. She put in her message, 'It was very easy Eniko to find you online'. That's all she wrote, or he wrote, we don't know.
"Yeah, he says, 'It was very easy to find your contact information online'. Here's a link of evidence of your husband cheating on you on like August 17th to 19th or something like that. And then sent her the Dropbox link."
Earlier in the call his attorney comments: "They said it was so easy to record him because he was so drunk and drugged, or whatever they said."
The comic actor, 45, made the revelations in the call as he came clean about his antics as part of an ongoing court case involving his former friend Jonathan 'JT' Jackson, 47, which is still rumbling on.
He said he took drugs with an unnamed billionaire pal, who he refused to name, and hooked up with two women, one called Montia, an actress and model.
Hart tells the DA investigators: "And when we go out, we were partying, we're having a good time. We're all having fun. My friend said, 'Kev, do you do Molly?'
"I said, 'No, I don't really f**k with drugs like that'. He said, 'Come on Kev, I'm not going to let you do anything'. I said, 'Man, I haven't done that sh*t in years'.
"And I put it in my drink, I had some water there. It was watered down because it's in my drink, I'm fine. I'm fine with drinking. The night is good. As the night goes on, I'm now with the girl Montia at the end of the night, okay?"
The actor confesses in the tape he passed out in bed, woke up in the morning, and had sex with Montia. He later found out the sexual encounter had been recorded after he was sent a tape of the affair along with a demand for cash.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.