The Triumph and Tragedies of Late Game Show Legend Chuck Woolery: Secret Suicide Attempt, Despair as a Dad — and The Heart Crisis 27 Years Before He Died
Chuck Woolery, legendary host of Love Connection and Wheel of Fortune, left behind a legacy of highs and lows before his recent passing at 83.
In the wake of his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal the beloved emcee, who shifted his focus to politics in the later years of his career, also faced significant struggles in the spotlight – including a suicide attempt, fatherhood despair, and a heart crisis,
News of the veteran game show host's death was broken by his friend Mark Young, who wrote on X: "It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother."
It has since been confirmed that Woolery passed away at his Texas home after struggling with breathing difficulties.
Along with conducting Love Connection for over a decade, Woolery was also most known for hosting Wheel of Fortune from 1975 to 1981 – before Pat Sajak took the reins.
He also hosted Scrabble, one season of The Chuck Woolery Show, and the original version of the daytime talk show Home & Family on the Family Channel.
Additionally, he hosted The Dating Game, the primetime game show Greed, and Lingo on the Game Show Network.
In recent years, he gained fame as a conservative talk show host and commentator.
He co-hosted the Blunt Force Truth podcast with Mark Young and hosted the radio show Save Us Chuck Woolery.
However, Woolery's life wasn't all money and prizes.
27 years ago, the beloved TV personality opened up about having a killer heart disease that nearly took his life.
Woolery's career crashed to a halt after he developed breathing troubles and chest pains, leaving him "shocked" when his doctor told him he needed a quadruple heart bypass.
After receiving the major operation and taking a break from hosting Love Connection, he said he was "lucky to be alive" and ready to jump back in the sack.
Woolery added: "The operation was frightening. But thanks to the miracle of modern medicine, I'm as good as new, and I want to be a matchmaker again. It's the most fun job in the world."
His determination got him through the surgery with flying colors, and he even lost a healthy 15 pounds with diet and exercise.
But, the game show host had always been a survivor.
In 1980, he attempted suicide by overdosing on pills and was saved when his friend Pat Boone called 911.
Six years later, he faced despair again when his 19-year-old son was killed in a motorcycle accident.
However, the distraught taught Woolery how to cope with loss – especially thanks to his wife at the time, Teri Nelson, who he referred to as "his angel".
In the end, Woolery wanted contestants on Love Connection to find their soul mates like he found Nelson.
He said: "No one should have to be lonely. No one should have to live a loveless life. I want all single people to end up happily married."
Teri was Woolery's third wife, and the two officially ended their marriage in 2004.
