Shocking Moment Brad Pitt COLLAPSED on Track at Las Vegas Grand Prix Caught — and The Secret Behind The Bizarre Scene
Actor Brad Pitt "passed out" at the Las Vegas Grand Prix while filming high-stakes scenes for his upcoming Formula 1 movie.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an inside look at Pitt's major new role as Sonny Hayes, with the A-lister attending several races this season to film on location for the movie.
The film, which is co-produced by seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, shot Pitt directly on the Vegas track – with new footage giving a shocking glimpse at his car crash scene.
A fan-captured video from the circuit showed the 60-year-old fully dressed in racing gear as he limped away from the collision.
The actor was seen stumbling away from the site before collapsing onto a padded mat on the ground, which was held by the film's crew.
Pitt plays a retired driver who makes a comeback to Formula 1 with APX GP – a fictional team – to mentor and team up with a younger driver, according to the film's synopsis.
APX GP even released a mock statement about the crash to stir up hype for the movie's upcoming release.
It read: "During qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation.
"Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously, and Sonny's health remains our top priority. While Sonny is otherwise stable, he will not participate in tomorrow's race as he focuses on recovery.
"The entire team stands behind him, and we'll provide updates when available. Joshua will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward."
The movie, directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, also features English star Damson Idris as Pitt's teammate Joshua, along with actors Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Condon, and Sarah Niles.
Hamilton, meanwhile, has been consulting with the filmmakers to ensure the movie's authenticity.
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently admitted that Hamilton's input has been costly, primarily due to the adjustments they've had to make.
Bruckheimer said: "Everything that he has brought to this movie, I cannot even express our thanks to him and all the folks from F1 who made this all possible.
"The authenticity that he brings, we just cannot imagine what goes into what a driver does and what the sport brings to an audience.
"Sometimes we do not like to hear some of the things he says, because it costs us more money to fix things, but we are all in, we want to make it great, and he is certainly helping us."
Production on the F1 film is in full throttle, with Pitt spotted at the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City shooting more scenes for the movie in October.
Slated for release in June 2025, the high-octane film is expected to be a summer hit – with Pitt behind the wheel of a specially modified F2 car.
The movie will also feature cameo appearances by real F1 drivers.
