Shocking Moment Brad Pitt COLLAPSED on Track at Las Vegas Grand Prix Caught — and The Secret Behind The Bizarre Scene

The film, which is co-produced by seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, shot Pitt directly on the Vegas track – with new footage giving a shocking glimpse at his car crash scene.

A fan-captured video from the circuit showed the 60-year-old fully dressed in racing gear as he limped away from the collision.

The actor was seen stumbling away from the site before collapsing onto a padded mat on the ground, which was held by the film's crew.