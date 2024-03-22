Kathy Griffin's Estranged Husband Fires Back at Divorce Demanding Spousal Support After Comedian Hired Private Investigator to Track Him Down
Kathy Griffin's estranged husband Randy Bick finally responded to the comedian's divorce in court — hours after she claimed to have been unable to serve him with legal papers.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bick agreed with Griffin's assertion the marriage was over due to "irreconcilable differences."
Bick listed the date of marriage as January 1, 2020, and the date of separation as December 22, 2023. Griffin listed the same dates in her filing.
The entertainer asked that both parties have their right to spousal support terminated. She said they signed a 2019 premarital agreement. She wanted the terms of the deal enforced in the divorce.
In his filing, Bick demanded "spousal support per the terms of the parties' premarital agreement." For community property, he said the "true nature and extent of the parties' community property as yet to be determined."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Griffin revealed she hired a private investigator to track down Bick after he stopped communicating with her after she kicked him out of her home.
Griffin said she had been unable to serve Bick “despite her efforts to do so.” Her lawyer told the judge, “[Bick] left the former family residence at [Griffin’s] request and has not been in contact with her or told [her] where he is residing or staying.”
The comedian hired a private investigator to serve Bick, “but this too has been unsuccessful.” She said she would continue to make efforts or ask the court to enter a default. Bick then responded to the case hours later.
Griffin's decision to end the marriage came days before their 4th wedding anniversary. Griffin took to Twitter to address the split telling fans, "Well...s---. This sucks."
Griffin and Bick first started dating in 2011 but didn't get hitched until 2020. Actress Lily Tomlin officiated the wedding.
At the time, Griffin told People, "Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever. So we will never wear rings. Deal with it."