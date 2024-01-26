Kathy Griffin's Estranged Husband 'Devastated' After Comedian Files for Divorce: Report

According to the National Enquirer, an insider claims the shocking split has turned the 45-year-old's world upside down.

"Randy didn't just lose his wife, he lost his job when Kathy filed for divorce," a source said. "He is devastated, alone and unemployed. She was his entire world."

Back in June 2023, Griffin performed for the first time in five years. She gushed about the evening on social media.