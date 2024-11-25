Grief Over Liam Payne Has 'Totally Changed His Ex Cheryl’s Life Perspective' – As She Battles to Shield Their Son Bear, 7, From Life's Horrors

Grief over Liam Payne's sudden death is said to have "totally changed" Cheryl Cole's outlook on life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former X-Factor judge's "life perspective" has reportedly changed forever in the wake of the former One Direction star's death.

Since Payne died aged 31 on October 16, insiders said Cole, 41, has focused on shielding their seven-year-old son Bear from the cruel realities of life.