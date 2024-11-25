Your tip
Liam Payne

Grief Over Liam Payne Has 'Totally Changed His Ex Cheryl’s Life Perspective' – As She Battles to Shield Their Son Bear, 7, From Life's Horrors

Composite photo of Cheryl Cole
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Cole's 'perspective' on life is said to be 'totally changed' after ex Liam Payne's death.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Grief over Liam Payne's sudden death is said to have "totally changed" Cheryl Cole's outlook on life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former X-Factor judge's "life perspective" has reportedly changed forever in the wake of the former One Direction star's death.

Since Payne died aged 31 on October 16, insiders said Cole, 41, has focused on shielding their seven-year-old son Bear from the cruel realities of life.

liam payne funeral cheryl cole
Source: MEGA

Cole was said to be 'devastated' at Payne's funeral.

Although Payne and Cole split in 2018, the pair remained cordial as they co-parented their son. She was said to be "devastated" at the singer's funeral last week.

Over the last few years, the 41-year-old has suffered several devastating losses of loved ones, including the death of her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, as well as her childhood friend and soccer star, John Courtney in 2005.

Last year, she reflected on how grief has shaped her life in an eerie interview that has resurfaced since Payne's passing.

liam paynes final words son bear before death cheryl cole
Source: MEGA

Cole and Payne split in 2018 but remained in each other's lives as they co-parented their son Bear.

Cole told the Daily Mail: "A lot of conversations we had before (Harding) left really sparked a different perspective for me, and I'll carry that.

"She wasn't ready to leave and I think, 'well I'm still here.' I've got the gift of life to still live, and I'll do it with her in mind. It does shift a lot of things in your own heart."

She further confessed Harding's death brought her closer to her former bandmates, adding: "With the loss and our age we just appreciate and love each other so much more.

"We always have loved each other, obviously. But it's just a different, there's a different depth to it all now."

Cheryl Cole with Sarah Harding and 'Girls Aloud' members in 2012.
Source: MEGA

Cole lost Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding in 2021.

As she navigates her own grief surrounding Payne's death, Cole is reportedly trying to be as strong as possible for their son.

She touched on her grief in a statement after Payne's death, saying: "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time. I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven year old son."

"A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."

liam payne cheryl cole mega
Source: MEGA

Cole is said to be focused on making sure Bear remembers his dad as he gets older.

The former pop star now has the unimaginable task of keeping Payne's memory alive for her son while also shielding him from tragic details of his drug-fueled passing.

As RadarOnline.com reported, a source told us: "Cheryl has been out of the limelight for years quietly bringing up her son Bear, but this news has sent her even more introverted.

"She's not replying to loved ones' and family's text messages and just cannot stop weeping.

"She has no idea how she is going to break this new to Bear or explain it."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

