Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Relationship 'on the Rocks' as Couple Spend Huge Amounts of Time Apart
Things are getting 50 shades darker for the once-inseparable Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin.
The couple, who have been together for seven years, are spending ever more time apart, leading pals to fear their chances at long-term love are lessening, sources told RadarOnline.com.
A snitch said the 35-year-old Madame Web star seemed downcast recently as she stepped out with friends in L.A. while the Coldplay frontman, 47, was on tour.
"Their friends are genuinely scratching their heads, wondering why they're avoiding spending any time together in public, even for a brief reunion between Chris' shows", spilled an insider.
Although the pair confirmed they were engaged in March, two months later, there was speculation they'd split after a Coldplay fan posted on social media that Chris had given her a ride and told her he was "single".
But a rep for Johnson contradicted the story, saying: "The reports are not true. They are happily together."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"How could people not assume that things are slowly fizzling out"? Asked the spy. "They used to spend so much time together. Now they're barely seeing each other."
When the split rumors first emerged, the pair attempted to do damage control, the tipster pointed out. "They released a statement saying they weren't breaking up. But since then, they're like ships passing in the night.
"Everyone wants them to make it. But there's a feeling that if they can't figure out a new arrangement that makes sense, it's just t sustainable in the long term."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.