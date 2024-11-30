Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Dakota Johnson

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Relationship 'on the Rocks' as Couple Spend Huge Amounts of Time Apart

chris martin dakota johnsons relationship on rocks
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's romance is said to be dead.

By:

Nov. 30 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Things are getting 50 shades darker for the once-inseparable Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin.

The couple, who have been together for seven years, are spending ever more time apart, leading pals to fear their chances at long-term love are lessening, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
chris martin dakota johnsons relationship on rocks
Source: MEGA

Johnson and Martin have been together for seven years, but are spending ever more time apart, leading pals to fear their chances at long-term love are dwindling.

Article continues below advertisement

A snitch said the 35-year-old Madame Web star seemed downcast recently as she stepped out with friends in L.A. while the Coldplay frontman, 47, was on tour.

"Their friends are genuinely scratching their heads, wondering why they're avoiding spending any time together in public, even for a brief reunion between Chris' shows", spilled an insider.

Article continues below advertisement
chris martin dakota johnsons relationship on rocks
Source: MEGA

Johnson seemed downcast recently as she stepped out with friends in LA while Coldplay frontman Martin was on tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the pair confirmed they were engaged in March, two months later, there was speculation they'd split after a Coldplay fan posted on social media that Chris had given her a ride and told her he was "single".

But a rep for Johnson contradicted the story, saying: "The reports are not true. They are happily together."

MORE ON:
Dakota Johnson

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
chris martin dakota johnsons relationship on rocks
Source: MEGA

A representative for Johnson has insisted she and Martin are 'happily together'.

Article continues below advertisement

"How could people not assume that things are slowly fizzling out"? Asked the spy. "They used to spend so much time together. Now they're barely seeing each other."

When the split rumors first emerged, the pair attempted to do damage control, the tipster pointed out. "They released a statement saying they weren't breaking up. But since then, they're like ships passing in the night.

Article continues below advertisement
chris martin dakota johnsons relationship on rocks
Source: MEGA

A source added when split rumors first emerged about the couple, they launched a damage control campaign.

"Everyone wants them to make it. But there's a feeling that if they can't figure out a new arrangement that makes sense, it's just t sustainable in the long term."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.