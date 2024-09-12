Dakota Johnson Fuels Rumors She's Split From Fiancé Chris Martin By Appearing At Gala Without $450K Engagement Ring

Dakota Johnson is stirring up fresh speculation about a possible fallout with her fiancé, Chris Martin.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted without her $450,000 engagement ring at a star-studded event crawling with photographers.

Johnson, 34, was a guest at the Kering Foundation's Third Annual Caring for Women dinner in New York City this week alongside A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.