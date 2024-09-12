Dakota Johnson Fuels Rumors She's Split From Fiancé Chris Martin By Appearing At Gala Without $450K Engagement Ring
Dakota Johnson is stirring up fresh speculation about a possible fallout with her fiancé, Chris Martin.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted without her $450,000 engagement ring at a star-studded event crawling with photographers.
Johnson, 34, was a guest at the Kering Foundation's Third Annual Caring for Women dinner in New York City this week alongside A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
The actress posed for photos solo, wearing a glittering low-cut floor-length Gucci gown and a sizable gem on a finger of her right hand. But fans were quick to point out the emerald engagement ring she's been sporting on her left hand was glaringly absent from her getup.
Also missing from the event was Martin, 47, who has been touring with his band, Coldplay, in Europe.
The couple has largely avoided the public eye since they began dating in 2017. Their low-key relationship has therefore been prime fodder for the rumor mill, which has been churning out breakup claims about the couple all summer.
Last month, reports surfaced claiming the couple had called it quits for good after a source reportedly told a publication Johnson had "accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on”.
But hours later, Johnson's rep told several media outlets "the reports are not true" and "they are happily together".
The Am I Ok? actress also seemed eager to shut down the rumors herself as she waved her flashy engagement bling at goading photographers, apparently as a way of declaring the pair was doing just fine.
In June, another source claimed Johnson had "gotten cold feet" and wanted to hold off on tying the knot.
They told In Touch: "She loves Chris, but she's still not sure about marriage. She's seen too many of them end in divorce."
The insider added: "[Dakota's] mother, Melanie Griffith, has been married three times and her father, Don Johnson, got hitched twice, so she’s hesitant to take the plunge herself. She's not a runaway bride — she's just not sure marriage is for her."
They waited to confirm the news of their engagement until March of this year after reportedly getting the approval of Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the former couple's two children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.
Even their relationship remained a secret for years. They reportedly began dating in October 2017, and Johnson seemed to hint at the romance in a 2018 interview when she said: "I'm not going to talk about it, but I am very happy."
After a brief breakup in 2019, the couple reportedly reunited in 2020 and quickly got engaged. They moved into a Malibu mansion together the following year.
We reached out to Johnson's rep for comment on the latest rumors.
